Have Pakistani Soldiers Entered Iran? Viral Video Fuels Speculation Amid War With US-Israel (WATCH)

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked intense speculation after it allegedly showed personnel in Pakistani Army uniforms claiming they were crossing the border into Iran to fight against Israeli and US forces. The short clip, which has gone viral, reportedly shows a group of soldiers in military gear walking towards what they described as the Iran–Pakistan border region in Balochistan.

In the footage, a man dressed in what appears to be a Pakistan Army uniform can be heard speaking directly to the camera. In Hindi-Urdu, he says,“Hum abhi sarhad paar karke, Iran ki taraf jaa rahe hai, Ya Allah Iran ko kamiyab karna aur hume bhi, Dua me yaad rkhiye.” (We are now crossing the border and heading towards Iran. O Allah, grant Iran success and grant us success as well. Please remember us in your prayers).

BREAKING NEW; A leaked video emerged where Pakistan army can be seen entering into Iran occupied Balochistan border to fight the #Israeli and #USA forces. Should USA and Israel bomb Pakistan now? twitter/zVqlArU0JC

- Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) March 5, 2026

(Disclaimer: Asianetnews English doesn't vouch for the authenticity of this video)

Also read: A 'Vengeful' Iran With Over 400kg Uranium: Could Tehran Go Nuclear After US-Israel Strikes?

Notably, there has been no official confirmation from the Pakistani military or government regarding any troop movement toward Iran. Moreover, the video cannot be independently verified, and it is unclear when or where it was filmed.

The statement has fuelled a storm of reactions online, with many users claiming the clip is AI-generated amid the escalating conflict involving Iran and United States, Israel in the Middle East.

“Collars do not have the country's flags... AI video Hai,” a user wrote.

Collars do not have the country's flags... AI video Hai...

- Major Sammer Pal Toorr (Infantry Combat Veteran) (@samartoor3086) March 5, 2026

Another user commented,“Fake AI video. On colors no flag on uniform. Rank is also not as per Pakistan Army. Fake and AI generated lol.”

Fake AI video. On colors no flag on uniform. Rank is also not as per Pakistan Army. Fake and AI generated lol

- Thetruth Writer (@truthwriter__) March 5, 2026

Middle East war spirals with fresh strikes on Iran, Gulf

Israel on Thursday launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran, which stepped up its attacks on Gulf nations Qatar and Bahrain, as the Middle East war spread throughout the region and beyond. Tehran and Doha heard huge explosions over the cities, with a thick column of black smoke billowing on the horizon of the Qatari capital.

A conflict sparked Saturday with US-Israeli attacks on Iran that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rapidly escalated, engulfing the region and drawing in global powers, while snarling shipping and energy markets.

The war has touched as far afield as the Sri Lankan coast, where a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship, and Azerbaijan, which threatened retaliation after a drone hit an airport.

Also read: Air Arabia cancels Coimbatore-Sharjah flights amid West Asia tensions