Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests Nepal General Elections 2026

Voting is underway across Nepal as citizens head to polling centres to elect a new government following months of Gen-Z-led protests demanding political reforms and better governance. Locals say they hope the new leadership will prioritise development, economic stability and improve the everyday lives of people across the country.

