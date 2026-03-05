Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests Nepal General Elections 2026


2026-03-05 06:10:03
Voting is underway across Nepal as citizens head to polling centres to elect a new government following months of Gen-Z-led protests demanding political reforms and better governance. Locals say they hope the new leadership will prioritise development, economic stability and improve the everyday lives of people across the country.

