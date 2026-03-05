Pakistan Border Clashes Displace More Than 66,000 People In Afghanistan's Border Provinces

The International Organization for Migration says military clashes between the Taliban and Pakistan have displaced more than 66,000 people in Afghanistan's border provinces.

In a report released Thursday, the agency expressed concern about escalating hostilities and their impact on civilians, particularly people returning to Afghanistan from neighboring countries.

The organization confirmed that one transit center used for returnees was damaged during the fighting, raising concerns about the safety of displaced families and humanitarian operations.

According to the report, rising tensions could increase displacement, deportations and spontaneous returns from neighboring countries, putting additional pressure on already fragile humanitarian systems in border regions.

The agency also said many families who had previously fled an earthquake in Kunar Province were affected again by the latest violence and forced to move once more.

Tensions between the Taliban administration and Pakistan have escalated in recent weeks amid cross-border shelling and accusations by Islamabad that militant groups operate from Afghanistan territory. The Taliban authorities deny the claims and say Pakistan has targeted civilian areas along the border.

Security incidents and artillery exchanges along the Durand Line have repeatedly displaced communities in eastern Afghanistan provinces, worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis.

The International Organization for Migration urged all parties to avoid targeting civilians and protect civilian infrastructure, warning that continued fighting could deepen displacement and humanitarian needs in Afghanistan's border regions.