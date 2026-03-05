Singapore Begins Phase One Of Greater Sentosa Master Plan With Major Infrastructure Upgrades

Dhaka: Singapore has launched the first phase of its long-term Greater Sentosa Master Plan, beginning with major infrastructure upgrades aimed at transforming Sentosa and Pulau Brani into a leading global leisure and tourism destination.

The update was announced on March 2 by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan during the ministry's Committee of Supply debate in Parliament.

The decades-long rejuvenation project, previously known as the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, will gradually reshape the two islands into a large integrated tourism and lifestyle precinct.

During Phase One, the government will develop a new transport hub linking Sentosa and Pulau Brani. The hub will improve accessibility between the islands and create opportunities for surrounding lifestyle and hospitality developments.

Authorities will also replace the Sentosa Express monorail system, which currently connects Sentosa Island to mainland Singapore, to enhance visitor connectivity and transportation efficiency.

Another major focus will be upgrading coastal attractions. The government plans to rejuvenate Sentosa's beaches while introducing coastal protection infrastructure to guard against rising sea levels.

Officials said these measures will allow visitors to continue enjoying the island's waterfront while improving climate resilience.

The plan also includes the creation of new landmarks across the island. One of the highlights will be the Imbiah Canopy, described as a signature structure atop Mount Imbiah that will guide visitors toward heritage sites and nature trails.

Tan said the Greater Sentosa development is expected to attract approximately 5.3 million international visitors annually by 2045, although detailed projections on economic value and job creation were not disclosed.

More comprehensive details of the master plan are expected to be released later in 2026.

Separately, the government also provided updates on efforts to refresh the Orchard Road precinct. Authorities plan to launch a tender in the coming months to redevelop 37 Emerald Hill, the former site of Singapore Chinese Girls' School.

The project will become a mixed-use development featuring hotel concepts, lifestyle attractions, and public spaces.

Meanwhile, Singapore is expanding its tourism infrastructure elsewhere. The capacity of Marina Bay Cruise Centre increased to 11,700 passengers in October 2025 from 6,800 previously, allowing two large cruise ships to berth simultaneously.

Officials said the expanded capacity will help attract additional cruise lines, including Disney Adventure, which is expected to homeport in Singapore.

The government also highlighted new event infrastructure, including the Grange Road Event Space, a 3,000-capacity venue scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Singapore's tourism authorities are also investing in workforce development and digitalization, including upcoming Industry Digital Plans and a GenAI roadmap to support travel agencies and the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions sector.

The country is also preparing to host several major international events, including the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2027, as Singapore assumes the bloc's chairmanship.

