Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Duluth Holdings Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On March 19, 2026


2026-03-05 06:00:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNT HOREB, Wis., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear, and accessories, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2025 financial results before market on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 9:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-844-875-6915 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6711 (international)
Conference call replay available through March 26, 2026: 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)

  • Replay access code: 2766842
  • Live and archived webcast: duluthtrading
  • To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers with an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and“store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our“No Bull Guarantee” - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at

Investor Contacts:
Heena Agrawal
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Chris Steffes
Senior Director of FP&A

E-mail: ...


