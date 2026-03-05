Azerbaijan Banking On Substantial Boost To Its Economy From AI By 2040
"The leading driver and technology of the 4th Industrial Revolution is AI. Artificial intelligence is projected to have an impact of $22 trillion on the global economy by 2040. If we make a similar calculation for Azerbaijan, it's predicted that AI will create approximately 70 billion manat of new added value for the country's economy by 2040. This means that by applying artificial intelligence technologies in various fields of industry, we can save money, increase efficiency, and use resources more efficiently," he noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment