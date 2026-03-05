Core Concepts Physiotherapy Partners With Podiatry Quest To Deliver Enhanced Assessments For Patients With Plantar Fasciitis



SINGAPORE, Mar 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Core Concepts Physio, one of Singapore's leading physiotherapy providers, has announced an expanded collaborative programme with podiatry service provider, Podiatry Quest, to offer enhanced, multidisciplinary assessments for patients experiencing plantar fasciitis and stubborn heel pain.



Plantar fasciitis remains one of the most common and persistent causes of heel pain among adults, especially those with active lifestyles or occupations involving long hours on their feet. Often treatment seeks to address only one aspect of the condition rather than the full movement chain, which leads to recurring pain as other aspects remain unresolved. To bridge this gap, the two clinics have formalised a joint assessment pathway that evaluates plantar fasciitis from both the top-down (physiotherapy) and the bottom-up (podiatry) so as to ensure that no contributing factor is overlooked. A Smarter, More Complete Way to Diagnose Heel Pain Physiotherapy and podiatry traditionally manage different elements of plantar fasciitis. Physiotherapists focus on mobility, strength, gait and load tolerance, while podiatrists address foot posture, footwear, ground forces and orthotic support. The new integrated pathway combines both perspectives into a single, coordinated evaluation which results in:

More accurate, holistic diagnoses

Fully optimised treatment strategies

Fewer flare-ups and recurrences

Clearer, consistent guidance for patients Faster and more sustainable outcomes "Many patients struggle because plantar fasciitis isn't caused by just one issue," said Mr Chng Chye Tuan, Senior Principal Physiotherapist at Core Concepts Physiotherapy. "It's a movement chain problem involving the foot, calf, ankle mobility, daily load and footwear. When physiotherapists and podiatrists work together, we address every contributing factor - not just the symptoms." A Case Study Demonstrating Collaborative Success In a recent case, a 42-year-old recreational runner sought help after six months of persistent heel pain. Physiotherapy improved his morning pain and running tolerance, but he continued to experience flare-ups following long work shifts. A podiatry assessment revealed prolonged pronation, footwear-related loading issues and inadequate shock absorption. With customised orthoses and tailored footwear recommendations, the patient's daily load decreased significantly - allowing physiotherapy progress to continue without setbacks. Within 10 weeks of coordinated care, he achieved pain-free mornings, comfortable workdays and full return to running. "This case reflects what we see frequently," said Mr Yeo Boon Kiak, Principal Podiatrist at Podiatry Quest. "Physiotherapy builds tissue capacity, strength and movement control. Podiatry reduces unnecessary strain and optimises how forces enter the foot. When combined, this creates the ideal environment for long-lasting recovery." Making Multidisciplinary Care Accessible Nationwide Through this collaboration, patients with plantar fasciitis now benefit from:

Joint physiotherapy–podiatry assessments

Aligned clinical decision-making

Consistent communication across providers

A thorough evaluation of both the cause and consequence of heel pain A fully optimised recovery pathway "Our multidisciplinary team brings together the best of both professions," said Mr Chng Chye Tuan. "Whether someone is a runner, a frequent traveller or stands long hours at work, this collaboration ensures their care is comprehensive, precise and built around their real-life demands." About Core Concepts Physiotherapy Core Concepts Physio is one of Singapore's largest private physiotherapy groups, offering evidence-based musculoskeletal and sports physiotherapy across multiple clinic locations. Their multidisciplinary approach allows clients to benefit from integrated care, ensuring complete and effective recovery. Know more please contact ... or call +65 62263632 or visit our office at 6 Raffles Quay, #11-01, Singapore 048580. About Podiatry Quest Podiatry Quest specialises in diagnosing and treating foot, ankle and lower limb conditions. Led by experienced podiatrists, the clinic offers services such as customised orthoses, biomechanical assessments, gait analysis and comprehensive podiatric care. Contact Details

