Curity Appoints Monica Enand As Chair Of The Board
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Curity, a leader in application-centric identity and access management, today announced the appointment of Monica Enand as Chair of the Board.
Large-scale adoption of agentic AI is driving transformational change across the identity market. As organizations increasingly manage both human and non-human identities at scale, modern identity infrastructure has become mission-critical. Curity's application-centric identity platform is designed to address these evolving challenges and support organizations building secure digital ecosystems.
Enand brings extensive experience from global technology scale-ups. In the identity space, she served as Chair of Auth0 during its high-growth phase leading up to its acquisition by Okta in 2021. She also brings deep operational leadership experience as Founder and CEO of Zapproved, where she led the company for 15 years through sustained growth and expansion.
Her expertise in scaling technology businesses, driving global rollouts, and expanding in the U.S. market will be instrumental as Curity accelerates its next phase of growth.
“Identity is becoming the defining control plane of the agentic world. It underpins the secure and responsible use of autonomous systems, including agentic AI. Having Monica join us to help maximize our potential in this rapidly evolving market is tremendously exciting,” said Gustaf Sahlman, CEO of Curity.
Enand said she was impressed by Curity's technology and market positioning.
“I am deeply impressed by Curity's technology platform and its differentiated position in the market,” said Enand.“I look forward to working closely with the board and management team to help accelerate the company's growth.”
