Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uganda's Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Envoy

2026-03-05 04:15:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda H E Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uganda H E Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Zwaidi. The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation.

The Peninsula

