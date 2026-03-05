Uganda's Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Envoy

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda H E Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uganda H E Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Zwaidi. The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation.

