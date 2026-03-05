UAE Warns Public Against Emergency Registration Email Scams Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have issued a nationwide alert after fraudulent emails began circulating that falsely claim to request emergency registration details from residents, prompting officials to warn the public against sharing personal information through unofficial channels.

The Ministry of Interior said the messages impersonate government communication and urge recipients to provide sensitive details under the pretext of registering for emergency alerts or civil protection programmes. Officials stressed that such requests are part of a phishing attempt designed to steal personal and financial information.

Government cyber-security teams reported that the emails appear convincing, often displaying official-looking logos, formatting and language intended to mimic legitimate announcements. Some messages claim that recipients must urgently submit information for safety or disaster preparedness databases, while others link to counterfeit web forms requesting identification numbers, phone details and bank information.

Officials said no such registration campaign is currently being conducted through email and emphasised that government departments do not ask residents to submit confidential data through unsolicited messages. The Ministry of Interior urged residents to verify all communications through official portals or government mobile applications before responding.

The warning forms part of a broader effort by authorities to combat cybercrime as phishing attacks become more sophisticated across the region. Security agencies have noted an increase in fraud schemes that exploit public trust in government institutions, particularly during periods when citizens expect official communication related to safety alerts or public services.

Digital security specialists say such scams rely on social engineering tactics rather than complex technical breaches. Fraudsters attempt to trigger urgency or fear, encouraging individuals to act quickly without verifying authenticity. Messages frequently warn that failure to complete a form or provide information could affect safety notifications or access to government services.

Officials explained that phishing campaigns typically direct users to fake websites designed to resemble official government portals. Once information is entered, criminals harvest the data for identity theft, financial fraud or further cyberattacks. In some cases, malicious links can also install harmful software on a device.

Authorities have encouraged residents to check the sender's email address carefully, avoid clicking on suspicious links and refrain from downloading attachments from unknown sources. Messages that appear suspicious should be reported through official cybercrime reporting channels so investigators can trace the origin of the scam.

Cybersecurity analysts say government-themed phishing attempts have become a common tactic worldwide, particularly during times of heightened public attention to safety or emergency planning. Fraud groups often exploit crises, public policy changes or disaster warnings to create believable narratives that encourage people to disclose sensitive information.

Law enforcement officials in the UAE have expanded public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing digital fraud. Programmes conducted through social media, police apps and community outreach events encourage residents to adopt basic cyber-hygiene practices, including verifying official communications and safeguarding personal identification data.

Authorities also emphasised that legitimate government alerts are usually distributed through verified channels such as official websites, mobile applications or SMS services registered with telecom providers. Residents were advised to rely on these platforms for accurate updates rather than responding to unsolicited emails.

Officials added that personal information such as Emirates ID numbers, banking details or one-time passwords should never be shared through email. Financial institutions and government departments consistently warn that such information is only requested through secure, authenticated systems.

Cybercrime investigators noted that scams frequently evolve as criminals adapt to security measures. Messages may appear to originate from government departments or emergency management agencies and may even include copied branding or signatures from genuine announcements.

Authorities said public vigilance plays a critical role in limiting the success of such schemes. Residents who encounter suspicious emails are encouraged to forward them to official cybercrime reporting services and delete the messages without interacting with links or attachments.

