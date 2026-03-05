Who Was Nancy Grewal? Indian-Origin Youtuber Known For Strong Views On Punjab Found Dead In Canada

Nancy Grewal, a 45-year-old Punjabi-origin social media influencer and YouTuber, was fatally stabbed in Windsor Canada. She became known online for her outspoken views on Punjab politics, India-Canada tensions and Khalistan-related debates.

Police responded to the stabbing late in the evening and rushed her to hospital, but doctors could not save her. Authorities have now confirmed that the case is being treated as a homicide. While the investigation is still ongoing, the incident has also renewed focus on Grewal's public life and the strong opinions she often shared online.

Nancy Grewal, whose real name was Anita Agnihotri, was originally from Ludhiana in Punjab, India. Over the years, she moved abroad and eventually settled in Canada.

According to details from her earlier social media posts, Grewal spent part of her childhood and school years in Sirsa. She studied at Satluj Public School and later attended a national college for her higher education.

Before moving to the Windsor-LaSalle area in Ontario, she had lived in Calgary in the Canadian province of Alberta. Over time, she built a presence online through videos and posts where she discussed issues related to Punjab, politics and the Punjabi community.

Though reports differ about the exact size of her online following, Grewal was widely described as a Punjabi-origin YouTuber and social media commentator who regularly spoke about current affairs.

Nancy Grewal became known on social media for speaking openly about developments in Punjab. Many of her posts and videos focused on political and religious debates that often attract strong reactions online.

She had publicly criticised several well-known figures. These included jailed Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of the Dera Beas spiritual organisation.

Grewal was also vocal about the tensions between India and Canada in recent years. During these diplomatic disagreements, she openly criticised supporters of the Khalistan movement and expressed strong views against separatism.

Her online commentary also included remarks about Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and about the policies of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding separatist-related issues.

Because of her direct style, her posts often generated discussion among viewers and followers.

In June 2025, Grewal had also spoken about the death of another social media personality from Punjab.

Kanchan Kumari, widely known online as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead in Bathinda. At the time, the incident had drawn widespread attention on social media.

Nancy Grewal publicly raised concerns about the case and discussed it in her online commentary, calling for answers and transparency.

The stabbing incident in Ontario

According to the LaSalle Police Service, officers and paramedics were called to a stabbing incident shortly before 9:30 pm.

When emergency teams arrived, they found Nancy Grewal suffering from severe stab wounds. She was immediately taken to hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services.

Despite medical efforts, she later died from her injuries.

Police later confirmed her identity and described the case as a homicide.

In a statement shared on social media, the LaSalle Police Service said it offered its deepest sympathies to Grewal's family and friends. Authorities also said investigators currently believe the attack to be an isolated incident, in an effort to calm public concern.

Police have not yet confirmed whether a suspect has been arrested. Officials have also not shared any details about a possible motive.

The fatal stabbing came about two weeks after the region recorded its first homicide of 2026.

Investigators are asking people living in the area to share any information that may help the case. They are especially requesting surveillance footage from nearby homes, including doorbell cameras and dashcams.

Anyone with information related to the homicide has been asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor or Crime Stoppers.

For now, authorities say there is no evidence that the incident poses a wider threat to public safety. However, the investigation into Nancy Grewal's death is still ongoing.