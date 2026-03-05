Official Stresses Family Psychological And Social Support Amid Current Circumstances

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Social Consultations Officer at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Sabika Al-Nasr has underscored the critical importance of psychological and social support for families in light of the current regional developments, emphasising that the family remains the cornerstone of societal stability.

Al-Nasr began by referencing the Constitution of Qatar, which affirms that the family is the foundation of society, built on religion, morals, and patriotism. Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, she noted that psychological and social support represents a fundamental pillar in preserving emotional and social balance, enabling families to maintain stability and adapt effectively to crises.

Al-Nasr explained that a balanced family environment plays a vital role in reducing feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress, while fostering a safe atmosphere that contributes to sound social upbringing.“When the family is emotionally stable, it creates a secure space that protects its members and strengthens their resilience,” she said.

Al-Nasr further highlighted the pivotal role of parents in reinforcing family cohesion and broader social solidarity. She stressed that families serve as role models for children, particularly during times of crisis, as children often mirror their parents' reactions. She called on parents to remain calm, act responsibly in their communication, verify information through official sources, and instill in their children the values of patience and gratitude.

Encouraging empathy and social connectedness, she urged families to maintain contact with relatives, neighbours, and friends, even if only by phone, as such gestures help ease anxiety and reinforce social bonds.

Al-Nasr also cited a study conducted by the Doha International Family Institute, which identified key strengths that support Qatari families in times of pressure and challenges.

She said that the study found that Qatari families demonstrate high levels of resilience, particularly during social and economic crises, alongside strong dialogue and effective communication within households.

