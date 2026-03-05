Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath Arrives In Delhi To Attend Raisina Dialogue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Warm welcome to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, Mr. Vijitha Herath as he reaches New Delhi to participate in Raisina Dialogue 2026. India and Sri Lanka share a close and multifaceted partnership, deeply rooted in shared people-to-people ties."

The 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, will commence in New Delhi on Thursday, bringing together an array of global leaders, policymakers and strategic experts.

Instituted in 2016, the annual Raisina Dialogue has emerged as India's leading platform for discussions on international affairs.

The three-day conference, organised by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), convenes heads of state, ministers, academics, industry leaders, think tanks and members of the media to deliberate on pressing global challenges.

Over the years, the Dialogue has hosted extensive discussions on shifting geopolitical equations, climate concerns, technological transformation, economic resilience and the future of global governance frameworks.

The forum serves as a platform for debate and cooperation on issues shaping the international order.

The 2026 edition is centred on the theme 'Samskara – Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement', reflecting the current global moment. "Samskara is the inheritance of identity that enables civilisations to assert who they are, accommodate the difference and advance through refinement," the organisers have said, underscoring the philosophical underpinning of this year's deliberations.

Several foreign dignitaries are expected to participate in the conference. The MEA on Wednesday confirmed that multiple high-level delegations from across the world will attend the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

Earlier in the day, Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Barry Faure arrived in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Bhutan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lyonpo Dina Nath Dhungyel, arrived in India on Wednesday to take part in the country's flagship geopolitics and geo-economics forum.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb also reached New Delhi on Wednesday for a State visit to India. He will attend the Raisina Dialogue as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker.

The United States will be represented by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who is leading a US delegation to the Dialogue.