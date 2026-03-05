403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House Nominates Kevin Warsh to Lead Federal Reserve System
(MENAFN) The White House has formally transmitted to the U.S. Senate the nomination of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve System as its next board chairman, serving a four-year term, according to an official White House release issued Wednesday.
Simultaneously, the White House forwarded a second nomination confirming Warsh as a member of the Fed's board of governors for a 14-year term beginning Feb. 1, 2026.
President Donald Trump first announced Warsh's nomination on Jan. 30. The 55-year-old previously held a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors between 2006 and 2011. He currently holds a position as the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution and teaches at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Incumbent Fed Chair Jerome Powell, originally nominated by Trump in November 2017, is set to conclude his second four-year term in May 2026.
The path to Senate confirmation, however, remains far from certain. The Trump administration is facing mounting political headwinds after its efforts to launch a criminal probe into Powell and remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her post drew significant backlash, casting doubt over the swift advancement of Warsh's confirmation process.
Simultaneously, the White House forwarded a second nomination confirming Warsh as a member of the Fed's board of governors for a 14-year term beginning Feb. 1, 2026.
President Donald Trump first announced Warsh's nomination on Jan. 30. The 55-year-old previously held a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors between 2006 and 2011. He currently holds a position as the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution and teaches at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Incumbent Fed Chair Jerome Powell, originally nominated by Trump in November 2017, is set to conclude his second four-year term in May 2026.
The path to Senate confirmation, however, remains far from certain. The Trump administration is facing mounting political headwinds after its efforts to launch a criminal probe into Powell and remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her post drew significant backlash, casting doubt over the swift advancement of Warsh's confirmation process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment