RxRunway Stages Iconic Flying Dress Shoot at Cairo’s Giza Pyramids
(MENAFN- Topic News Media) In February 2026, RxRunway The Shows brought high fashion to one of the most iconic locations in the world—Cairo, Egypt. As part of the brand’s global model experiences, model Shayla Ritchie participated in a breathtaking flying dress photoshoot at the Pyramids of Giza, blending luxury fashion with one of history’s most legendary backdrops.
Flowing fabrics danced through the desert air as Shayla wore dramatic flying gowns designed to capture movement, elegance, and power. The golden sands and ancient pyramids created a cinematic setting, producing editorial images that felt both timeless and modern.
The experience was part of RxRunway’s mission to give models extraordinary international opportunities beyond the runway, combining fashion, travel, and high-end editorial photography. From global fashion shows to luxury model experiences, RxRunway continues to create unforgettable moments that elevate models’ portfolios while showcasing fashion on a worldwide stage.
For Shayla Ritchie, the Cairo shoot was more than a photoshoot—it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment where fashion history met ancient history beneath the Egyptian sun.
Topic News Media
