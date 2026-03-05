Cold Conditions Thursday Ahead Of Sunny, Milder Weather Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 5 (Petra) -- Cold conditions are expected to prevail across higher elevations on Thursday, while a slight rise in temperatures on Friday is set to bring sunnier and milder weather to most areas, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Thursday's weather will be cold over mountainous regions and relatively cold across the Badia and plains, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience milder temperatures. Low clouds are expected at times, with moderate northwesterly winds prevailing.The department warned of possible frost formation during the early morning hours over high mountainous areas and parts of the Badia. Fog may also reduce horizontal visibility early in the day over northern highlands and parts of the plains.Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly on Friday, bringing sunny and pleasant conditions across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will see relatively warm weather. Winds will be southeasterly at moderate speeds before shifting to northwesterly in the afternoon, becoming active at times in the Badia.A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Saturday, with relatively cold conditions returning to most regions while low-lying areas remain mild under partly cloudy skies and moderate northwesterly winds.Another slight decline in temperatures is forecast for Sunday, bringing colder conditions back to mountainous areas and relatively cold weather across the Badia and plains. Low clouds are expected, with a weak chance of brief light showers in parts of northern regions and the northeastern Badia.Temperatures in eastern Amman on Thursday are expected to range between 15 C and 7 C, while western Amman will record highs of 13 C and lows of 5 C. Aqaba is forecast to see daytime temperatures of around 24 C and nighttime lows near 12 C.