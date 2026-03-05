Who Is Shiman Mandanna? Meet Rashmika Mandanna's 16-Year-Younger Sister

Shiman Mandanna, 16 years younger than Rashmika Mandanna, recently caught attention at Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding. Here's more about her style, charm, and graceful presence.

Shiman Mandanna, 16 years younger than her famous sister Rashmika Mandanna, recently caught public attention during Rashmika's grand wedding with Vijay Deverakonda. Though she prefers a low-key life, fans admired her presence at the event, and social media began noticing her style, charm, and graceful demeanor.

Shiman was born into the Mandanna family and grew up alongside Rashmika in Karnataka. Despite the age gap, the sisters share a close bond. Shiman is known for her bright personality and interest in creative fields, though she has mostly stayed away from the film industry spotlight so far.

While not as active as her sister, Shiman occasionally shares glimpses of her life on social media. Her posts highlight fashion, hobbies, and family moments, giving fans a peek into her lifestyle. Many admire her youthful energy and how she complements Rashmika's star-studded public persona.

With Rashmika's growing popularity in Bollywood and pan-India films, Shiman has naturally attracted attention. Fans are curious about her potential future in films or other creative pursuits. For now, she remains a beloved younger sister, admired for her charm, simplicity, and close bond with Rashmika.

