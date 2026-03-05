New Book By Leadership Expert Gregory A. Halpern, Ph.D., Introduces“Championship Leadership” Framework For Sports And Business Success

MENAFN - GetNews)



Gregory A. Halpern, D book presents ten learnable leadership traits that help coaches and executives inspire teams and achieve success.

JASPER, TN - Gregory A. Halpern, Ph.D., a leadership expert with nearly four decades of experience in the Intelligence Community and academia, announces the release of his new book, Championship Leadership: The Coaching Characteristics That Win in Sports and Business. The book provides a research-based roadmap for leaders-from youth sports volunteers to corporate executives-to transform their effectiveness by mastering ten essential leadership traits.

The idea for the book began over thirty years ago when Dr. Halpern observed a talented high school team fail because their coach had“lost” the players. This experience led to doctoral research identifying what separates coaches who inspire greatness from those who only know the "X's and O's."

“What I discovered surprised me,” says Dr. Halpern.“The coaches who consistently succeeded shared a specific set of learnable leadership characteristics, not simply technical knowledge of the sport.”

Championship Leadership introduces the Leadership Characteristics Set©, a framework of ten essential qualities:



Likeable: Approachable and genuine to build trust.

Ethical: Acting with integrity, even when no one is watching.

Accountable: Owning mistakes and maintaining high standards.

Decisive: Making clear choices under pressure.

Encouraging: Lifting the potential in others.

Respectful: Honoring the dignity of every team member.

Sincere: Leading with authenticity and honesty.

Helpful: Supporting others' growth as a form of service.

Intelligent: Combining tactical knowledge with emotional wisdom. Perceptive: Noticing subtle shifts and unspoken team needs.

Dr. Halpern emphasizes that these qualities are skills anyone can learn and practice. Integrating them allows leaders to improve team performance and achieve sustainable success.

About the Author

Gregory A. Halpern, Ph.D., has served in leadership roles and as an adjunct professor in the Intelligence Community over a 38-year career. He holds a Master's from Johns Hopkins University and a Doctorate in Organization Management from Capella University. He has published numerous articles on leadership and collaborates with top experts in the field. An avid golfer and traveler, he lives in Jasper, TN, with his family.

