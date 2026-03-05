T20 WC: Mumbai's Weather And Pitch Report Ahead Of IND Vs ENG Semis Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The defending champions India will face two-time winners England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

India and England, one of cricket's oldest rivalries, will add one more chapter with this clash. But, this is not the first time they have gone toe-to-toe against each other. Both teams are facing each other in a semi-final for the third straight time in a T20 World Cup.

From the past two World Cups, the winner of the England vs India semi-final clash has gone on to win the trophy.

The Men in Blue first made it to the top four in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, where they beat Australia by 15 runs in Durban to confirm the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India posted 157/5 in 20 overs riding on the current head coach Gautam Gambhir's 75-run knock. Later, top bowling performances by RP Singh and Irfan Pathan helped the then MS Dhoni-led side beat their neighbours in Johannesburg to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.

The 2007 champions then failed to reach the top four in the next three editions in 2009, 2010, and 2012. They played their second T20 World Cup semi-final in 2014, where Virat Kohli's 72 not out helped India overcome the challenge against South Africa in Mirpur.

India played their second final of the tournament against Sri Lanka at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium, with Kohli bringing up yet another memorable knock of 77 off 58 balls. However, efforts went in vain as the islanders chased down the 131-run target in 17.5 overs to hand Dhoni and Co. a defeat.

Team India reached the semi-final for a second time in a row in the 2016 edition of the tournament, in what was their home World Cup, only to lose to the eventual champions West Indies by seven wickets in Mumbai.

Their fourth semi-final appearance came in 2022, when the tournament was hosted by the then-defending champions Australia. It was the first time that India faced England in a T20 World Cup knockout game.

England restricted India to 168/6 after choosing to bowl first, with Virat Kohli scoring a half-century and Hardik Pandya smashing 63 off 33 balls, while Chris Jordan took three wickets. In reply, England's openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler dominated, chasing the target without losing a wicket and sealing a comprehensive 10-wicket win with four overs to spare, handing India a crushing defeat before going on to lift the title by beating Pakistan in the final.

The two sides faced off again for a second consecutive semi-final date in the 2024 edition of the tournament, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies. This time, India got the chance to settle the score and avenge their 2022 loss. Batting first, India scored 171/20 overs, led by Rohit Sharma's 57, with key contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Hardik Pandya (23 off 13).

England faltered in the chase and were bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets each and Jasprit Bumrah claiming two. India won by 68 runs and went on to lift their second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final.

The two sides are now set for a third consecutive T20 World Cup semi-final face-off.

Pitch report:

The surface at Wankhede Stadium is traditionally known to favour batters and often produces high-scoring contests in the T20 format. The true bounce and quick outfield allow stroke-makers to play their shots freely, with first-innings totals typically ranging between 190 and 220 runs. While spinners may not find significant assistance from the surface, fast bowlers who maintain disciplined lines and lengths - particularly with variations - can still have an impact.

Weather report:

Clear skies have been forecast for the semifinal in Mumbai, with conditions expected to be ideal for cricket. Temperatures are likely to range between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius during the day, while humidity levels could rise beyond the 60 per cent mark, typical of coastal conditions in the city. Rain is not expected to interrupt play, ensuring a full contest under favourable weather.

Squads:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett.