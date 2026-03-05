Cracks Within Hezbollah? Reports Suggest Elite Radwan Unit Acting Independently

Fresh reports suggest growing power struggle and internal divisions may be emerging within Iran-backed group Hezbollah, potentially signaling a significant shift in the dynamics of one of the Middle East's most influential armed movements. According to the claims, tensions may be developing between Hezbollah's political leadership and its elite military wing - the al-Hajj Radwan Force.

Political Leadership vs Military Wing

Reports citing Lebanese Government Officials suggest that Hezbollah's political leadership which traditionally focuses on Lebanese domestic interests and governance may now be facing friction with the Radwan forces, an elite unit widely considered the group's most formidable combat arm.

The Radwan forces are believed to maintain deep operational links with members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's powerful military institution responsible for supporting allied armed groups across the region.

According to the claims, the Radwan unit may be operating with increasing independence from Hezbollah's central leadership. If true, this could indicate that the group's internal command structure is weakening at a time of heightened regional tensions.

Also read: Israel's Military Enters Southern Lebanon to Counter Hezbollah Strikes

The reports further allege that while Hezbollah's broader political and organizational networks may be facing strain, the Radwan forces remain one of the few cohesive units still capable of conducting military operations - reportedly with continued backing from the IRGC.

Such a development could point to deeper fractures across Hezbollah's political, financial, and military networks, potentially reshaping the group's internal balance of power.

Claims Yet to Be Verified

The claims have not been independently verified, and no official statement has been issued by Hezbollah leadership. However, analysts note that any confirmed split between the group's political leadership and its elite military wing would represent a major shift in the structure of the organization.

Also read: Lebanon Redeploys Troops as Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon