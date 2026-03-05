LIVE UPDATES: Qatar Evacuates Near US Embassy Oil Spill Near Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

A tanker was hit by 'large explosion' in waters off Kuwaiti causing an oil spill, British maritime security agency UKMTO said. Meanwhile in Qatar the Ministry of Interior announced precautionary evacuations near US Embassy in Doha. In another update US Senate on Wednesday rejected a resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's war powers

7:30am Doha Time

Saudi Defense Ministry intercepts drone

Saudi Ministry of Defense said drone was shot down near Al Jowf region in the northern parts of the country.

This comes after it announced update of intercepting three drones east of Al-Kharj Governorate.

5:30am Doha Time

UK maritime agency reports explosion, oil spill off Kuwait

A tanker was hit by a "large explosion" in waters off Kuwait, causing an oil spill, British maritime security agency UKMTO said Thursday, as the war paralysed Gulf shipping.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have said they had "complete control" of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint into the Gulf and one of the world's most vital shipping routes for energy.

"The Master of a tanker at anchor, reports witnessing and hearing a large explosion on the port side then seeing a small craft leave the vicinity" off the Gulf state's Mubarak Al-Kabeer area, UKMTO posted on X.

"There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact".

Kuwait's interior ministry said the blast happened "outside Kuwaiti territorial waters", at least 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

4am Doha Time

MoI announces evacuation of residents living near US embassy in Qatar as precautionary measure

The Ministry of Interior announced that relevant authorities are evacuating residents living in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Qatar as a temporary precautionary measure.

This was announced early morning on Thursday, March 5, 2026 in a post on social media. Read more