Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching Announces March 21 Executive Workshop

Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC has announced an upcoming virtual workshop titled“Move Beyond Second-Guessing: Strategic Career Planning for Black Women Executives,” scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EST via Zoom.

The session is part of an ongoing executive development series focused on structured tools for leadership clarity, strategic visibility, and sustainable advancement. The workshop will be led by Dr. Twanna Carter, ICF/PCC, certified executive coach and founder of the firm.

The March event introduces participants to the Next Seat Clarity FrameworkTM, a proprietary model designed to help senior leaders assess readiness, refine positioning, and make strategic career decisions with greater confidence.

Addressing Strategic Hesitation at the Executive Level



Second-guessing career decisions remains a recurring theme among high-performing leaders, particularly those navigating complex organizational environments. For Black women executives, this dynamic can be intensified by structural inequities, under-recognition, and limited access to sponsorship.

The upcoming workshop will explore how hesitation often reflects a misalignment between demonstrated leadership capability and formal acknowledgment within enterprise systems. Rather than approaching self-doubt as a deficit, the session reframes it as a signal requiring strategic evaluation and structured clarity.

“Second-guessing is rarely about competence for Black women executives. It is often what happens when enterprise-level leadership outpaces formal recognition. This workshop creates the structure to close that gap,” said Dr. Carter.

The Next Seat Clarity FrameworkTM



During the 90-minute virtual session, Dr. Carter will guide participants through the core components of the Next Seat Clarity FrameworkTM, which focuses on three pillars: executive identity alignment, visibility strategy, and sustainable advancement planning.

Executive identity alignment examines how leaders define their scope of influence beyond current job descriptions. Visibility strategy addresses how contributions are positioned within organizational ecosystems to ensure alignment with decision-making stakeholders. Sustainable advancement planning focuses on sequencing moves in a way that preserves leadership presence while preparing for expanded responsibility.

The framework is designed for senior-level professionals who are evaluating promotion readiness, lateral repositioning, or long-term career pivots. Participants will engage in structured reflection exercises and practical application tools intended to support deliberate, rather than reactive, decision-making.



Part of an Ongoing Executive Development Series



The March workshop continues a series developed by Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC to provide consistent, research-informed leadership development experiences for women in executive roles.

Each session in the series focuses on a distinct leadership inflection point, including confidence recalibration, influence expansion, and strategic self-advocacy. By structuring the content as a series, the firm seeks to provide continuity and cumulative skill development rather than one-time inspiration.

The virtual format allows accessibility for executives across geographic regions while maintaining interactive elements through facilitated dialogue and guided exercises.

Supporting Sustainable Advancement for Black Women Leaders



Black women remain underrepresented at the highest levels of corporate leadership across multiple industries in the United States. Executive coaching and structured leadership development are increasingly recognized as mechanisms to support retention and advancement within senior ranks.

This workshop is tailored specifically to Black women executives who are navigating advancement decisions and evaluating their next leadership seat. The focus remains on strategic clarity rather than generalized motivation, emphasizing enterprise positioning, influence calibration, and long-term career sustainability.

Registration details and additional information are available at .

