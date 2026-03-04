High Demand Drives Final Call For Registration At Wellington Wellness Clinic's 2026 Annual Health Fair

MENAFN - GetNews) The Grand Junction community shifts focus from sickness to proactive wellness, with limited spots remaining for deeply discounted Blood Panels and highly sought-after Comprehensive Functional Health Reports.







GRAND JUNCTION, CO - March 4, 2026 - Wellington Wellness Clinic, founded by leading holistic chiropractor Dr. Carolyn Gochee, has announced the final call for registrations for Wellington Wellness Clinic's highly anticipated 2026 Annual Health Fair, taking place this Saturday, March 7th, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Due to a massive surge in community members prioritizing proactive wellness over reactive sick care, the clinic is experiencing unprecedented demand, leaving only a few openings for their comprehensive, deeply discounted blood draws.

This year, the spotlight is heavily on Comprehensive Functional Health Reports. Patients who book one of the fair's discounted blood panels-which include Detailed Panels, Comprehensive Thyroid Panels, Comprehensive Hormone Panels, and MultiChem panels-will receive a robust, 20-to-30-page actionable report. Rather than simply looking for "normal" ranges, Dr. Gochee uses Functional Medicine to delve into these reports to identify underlying patterns of dysfunction, providing answers for those who feel unwell despite standard lab results.

"We are seeing a profound shift in the Grand Junction community. People are no longer settling for just managing their symptoms; they want to find the root cause and optimize their true wellness," says Dr. Carolyn Gochee. "Our Annual Health Fair is our way of giving back. We are offering laboratory testing that would typically cost between $450 and $1,775 for a fraction of the price, making life-changing Functional Medicine accessible to our community."

Beyond the Functional Medicine blood panels, the 2026 Annual Health Fair brings together an unparalleled coalition of the valley's top holistic healthcare practitioners. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of wellness stations and services, including:

● Ortho-Bionomy ® with Earlin Faber and Derek McCole

● Bowen Therapy & Gut Health with Janelle Maurin

● Acupuncture with Heather Bennigsdorf

● Ayurvedic Therapy with Tarna Fuller

● Vitamin Injections with Danielle Yahn, RN

● EFT Tapping (Emotional Freedom Techniques ) with Barb Hedges, RN

● Irlen® Syndrome Screenings with Dr. Jeannie Dunn, Ed.D.

● Blood Pressure/Vitals Checks, Gait and Postural Assessments, and much more!

Wellington Wellness Clinic stands out in the Grand Valley for its comprehensive, low-force, and holistic offerings, including Sacro Occipital Technique (SOT®) Craniopathy, Neuro Emotional Technique (NET), Applied Kinesiology, Logan Basic Technique, and Acuwellness (NADA protocol).

With the event only days away, residents are urged to claim the remaining blood-draw appointments immediately. (Please note: a 12-hour fast is required prior to all scheduled blood draws.) To secure one of the final spots for a discounted blood panel and Functional Medicine Actionable Report, please book online at wellingtonwellnessclinic/health-fair or call the clinic directly at (970) 549-4241.

Event Details:

● What: Wellington Wellness Clinic 2026 Annual Health Fair

● When: Saturday, March 7, 2026 | 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Where: Wellington Wellness Clinic, 2530 N 8th St., Suite #206, Grand Junction, CO 81501

● Contact: Dr. Carolyn Gochee, BS, DC (970) 549-4241 | ...

About Wellington Wellness Clinic:

Located in Grand Junction, Colorado, Wellington Wellness Clinic is a premier holistic wellness center founded by Dr. Carolyn Gochee, BS, DC. The clinic provides a root-cause approach to healthcare, offering specialized chiropractic care, Functional Medicine, pediatric and maternal care, clinical detoxification, and advanced holistic therapies to bring the body and mind back into balance.