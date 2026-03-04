Luxury Only Kittens Achieves USDA Registered Class T Carrier Certification Under The Federal Animal Welfare Act

MENAFN - GetNews) Federal designation confirms the nation's premier luxury kitten placement service meets the highest standards for humane, compliant animal transport - offering families unmatched peace of mind from breeder to doorstep.







Washington, DC - March 4, 2026 - Luxury Only Kittens LLC, the nation's most trusted destination for ethically raised, rare-breed purebred kittens, today announced it has received official USDA Federal Certification as a Registered Class T Carrier under the Animal Welfare Act (7 U.S.C. 2131 et seq.). The certification was issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) through its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and is valid through February 10, 2029.

The Class T Carrier designation - the federal government's rigorous standard for animal transporters - formally authorizes Luxury Only Kittens to transport regulated animals in full compliance with all federal welfare requirements, including humane handling protocols, safe transport conditions, mandatory documentation, and ongoing federal oversight.

“This certification is a defining moment for our company. We have always held ourselves to an elevated standard - in how we vet breeders, screen families, and care for every kitten in our placement network. Achieving USDA Registered Class T Carrier status means that standard is no longer just our promise; it is a matter of federal record. Families can rest assured that from the moment a kitten leaves the breeder to the moment it arrives in their arms, every step is handled with the rigor, care, and accountability the law demands.” - Sergejs Hripunovs, Founder, Luxury Only Kittens

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, Luxury Only Kittens has grown to serve discerning families across the country's most prominent markets - including Manhattan, Miami, Houston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Virginia, and Maryland - with additional locations currently under consideration. The platform offers an exclusive portfolio of the world's most sought-after rare cat breeds, each raised under carefully monitored ethical breeding programs and delivered through a fully personalized, white-glove service.

The USDA Class T Carrier certification adds a powerful new dimension to an already industry-leading standard of care. Where most pet placement services rely solely on breeder assurances, Luxury Only Kittens now operates under the direct regulatory framework of the federal government - a distinction that no competitor in the luxury pet market can match. For families investing in a companion animal at the premium tier - with kitten prices typically starting around $2,000 - this certification provides the ultimate assurance that their new family member has been transported safely, humanely, and in strict accordance with federal law.

This milestone follows a series of high-profile recognitions for the company, including a feature on FOX 5 DC News that spotlighted Luxury Only Kittens' rigorous breeder vetting, personalized delivery model, and careful client screening process - hallmarks that have earned the company dozens of five-star reviews and a loyal national clientele.

Families interested in welcoming a rare-breed kitten into their home - and in experiencing the only federally certified luxury kitten delivery service in the country - are invited to explore available kittens and learn more at LuxuryOnlyKittens.

About Luxury Only Kittens

Founded in 2020, Luxury Only Kittens is a curated online platform dedicated to matching ethically raised, health-certified purebred kittens with families who value quality, responsibility, and lifelong companionship. With a focus on breeder integrity, rigorous client education, and exceptional end-to-end care, the company has established itself as the premier source for rare-breed luxury kittens across the United States. As a USDA Registered Class T Carrier under the Animal Welfare Act, Luxury Only Kittens continues to set the national standard for ethical, transparent, and federally compliant pet placement.