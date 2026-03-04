California Heat Pump Group Buy Unlocks Up To 20% Savings Thousands Of Dollars Back For Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) New statewide collaboration empowers more than 7 million California households to decarbonize space and water heating through coordinated installations and bulk purchasing.

CALIFORNIA - In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, VoltHub, Heatpumped, and Vayu have joined forces to launch the Spring 2026 California Heat Pump Group Buy, bringing together homeowners across nine of California's most populated counties to accelerate the transition to clean and efficient electric space and water heating.

The program bundles multiple heat pump installations together to make them more affordable. Through manufacturer and distributor bulk purchase agreements and pre-negotiated group discounts with contractors, homeowners can expect to save $500-$2,000 on a heat pump water heater, or $3,500-$6,500 on a centrally ducted heat pump, bringing total average savings, including qualifying incentives, to $4,000-$5,500 for a heat pump water heater and $7,000-$10,000 for a centrally ducted heat pump.

The initiative spans Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the greater San Francisco Bay Area region - including San Francisco County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Marin County, San Mateo County, Santa Cruz County, and Santa Clara County - collectively reaching more than 19 million residents.

Residential space and water heating account for a significant portion of household energy use and carbon emissions in California. By transitioning from gas-powered systems to highly-efficient electric heat pumps, homeowners can save on their utility bills while dramatically reducing emissions and improving indoor air quality.

“It can feel expensive to decarbonize your home,” said Cole Merrick, Founder and CEO of VoltHub.“Even though homeowners often save significantly over time, the first quotes can bring real sticker shock. When we bring together a group of homeowners in any given area, we're able to negotiate directly with contractors, distributors, and manufacturers - securing 10, sometimes even 20% off equipment and installation. That collective buying power makes electrification far more attainable.”

Shreyas Sudhakar, Founder of Heatpumped and Vayu (vayu), emphasized the collaborative spirit behind the effort:“Electrification is hard to do alone. You're researching contractors, comparing quotes, navigating incentives, and trying to figure out if you're getting a fair price. Most homeowners put it off because the process is too complicated and the price is too high. This program solves both.”

The California Heat Pump Group Buy is now live and open to homeowners across participating counties until April 19th; however, the sooner you express interest, the higher chance you will get into the first batch of installations and be able to take advantage of both the group discount and your other qualifying incentives. Almost all local and state incentive program funding is limited and first-come first-serve.

For more information or to join the California Heat Pump Group Buy for water heating, visit: shop-quotes/

For more information or to join the California Heat Pump Group Buy for space heating and cooling, visit:







VoltHub is accelerating home electrification with instant pricing, transparent data and actionable insights. Homeowners can shop competing quotes from vetted local contractors in minutes, while contractors gain powerful tools to educate customers and close more heat pump jobs.







Heatpumped demystifies heat pumps and accelerates adoption through accessible content and resources, group buying programs, and advocacy for anyone trying to understand, install, or scale them.







Vayu installs efficient heat pump systems for California homeowners ready to go electric. By specializing in heat pumps, Vayu brings deep expertise that general HVAC companies can't match. Every project gets end-to-end support and the full attention every home deserves.

