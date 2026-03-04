Ukraine Ready For Trilateral Meeting As Soon As Security Situation Allows Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in a video address, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I also spoke with Rustem Umerov regarding his communications with the American side. We continue to engage with the United States practically on a daily basis," he said.

According to him, due to the situation surrounding Iran, there are currently no necessary signals to hold a trilateral meeting.

"But as soon as the security situation and the broader political context allow us to resume the trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done. Ukraine is ready for it," he emphasized.

He also thanked intelligence, the Office of the President, and other services for "the steps taken to make further prisoner exchanges possible."

"We are working to bring all our people home from Russian captivity. We hope for good news," Zelensky stressed.

As previously reported, on February 28 the President stated that Ukraine continues to prepare a meeting in a trilateral format and that updated directives have been defined for the negotiating team.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram