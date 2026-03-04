MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) A Step Above Limousine Launches New Website and Expands Services Across Charlotte A Step Above Limousine announces the launch of its new website and expanded ground transportation coverage throughout Charlotte, enhancing access to professional chauffeur services.

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - A Step Above Limousine Service LLC has announced the launch of its new website, , marking a significant milestone in the company's continued development across Charlotte, North Carolina. Established in February 2007, the company has provided professional chauffeur services for nearly two decades. The new platform presents a streamlined booking experience and detailed service information for corporate, private, and group clients. The launch coincides with expanded service coverage throughout Charlotte and surrounding communities.









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Expanded Coverage with Regional and Global Reach

The company now operates throughout the greater Charlotte area, strengthening access to airport transfers, executive transportation, wedding limo service, and coordinated event logistics. This expansion supports increasing demand from corporate clients, families, and event planners seeking dependable ground transportation. Services include airport transfers to and from CLT, group transportation, meeting and event coordination, and a wide range of private transportation services. In addition to its regional presence, A Step Above Limousine arranges worldwide transportation through established professional networks, allowing clients to secure consistent chauffeur standards in major cities beyond North Carolina.

Operational Structure Focused on Reliability

A Step Above Limousine maintains a structured Charlotte limo service centered on preparation and communication. Airport reservations include automatic flight tracking, with complimentary wait time for domestic and international arrivals. Chauffeurs are professionally trained team members who complete PVH certification, National Safety Council instruction, and supervised field training before serving clients. Each reservation is managed by knowledgeable coordinators who understand local traffic patterns and venue logistics, reducing uncertainty for time-sensitive events.









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Fleet Capacity for Varied Transportation Needs

The fleet includes executive sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz S580 and Volvo S90, along with SUVs including the Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevy Suburban, and Denali Yukon. For larger groups, options range from Mercedes Sprinter models to minibuses and a 56-passenger motor coach. Vehicles undergo routine maintenance and detailed preparation prior to assignments. Amenities such as onboard Wi-Fi are available, while mechanical inspections remain a central priority to support operational continuity.

Leadership and Industry Experience

Founder Ayman Abusamak began working in luxury ground transportation at a young age and later established A Step Above Limousine in Charlotte after gaining industry experience in Atlanta. His background includes early work in airport operations and licensing as one of Georgia's youngest limousine drivers at the time. Over the years, his operational oversight has guided expansion into complex event coordination and multi-vehicle logistics. "The responsibility attached to important events requires preparation at every level," said Ayman Abusamak. "Consistency and communication remain central to how this company operates."

Commitment to Long-Term Client Relationships

The launch of the new website represents more than a digital update. It reflects the company's sustained focus on structure, training, and accountability in ground transportation services. Corporate executives, wedding planners, government agencies, and private clients continue to rely on clearly defined processes rather than improvised solutions. By expanding regional coverage and strengthening digital accessibility, A Step Above Limousine reinforces its role within Charlotte's professional transportation sector and the surrounding region.

About A Step Above Limousine Service LLC:

Founded in 2007, A Step Above Limousine Service LLC provides professional chauffeur and ground transportation services throughout Charlotte, North Carolina, and neighboring communities. The company offers airport transfers, corporate transportation, wedding limousine service, group coordination, and special-event services with a diverse fleet and professionally trained chauffeurs.

Media Contact









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Name

A Step Above Limousine Service LLC

Contact name

Ayman Abusamak

Contact phone

(704) 605-1108

Contact address

1917 Scott Futrell Dr

City

Charlotte

State

NC

Zip

28208

Country

US

Url

?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=februarypressrelease

