Red Meat Lovers Club Raises $10,000 For Charity At Largest 'Meating' In Club History
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC), the private dining and business networking community known for its signature“Eat. Meat. Network. Give Back.” ethos, hosted its largest“meating” to date on March 2 at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus, welcoming approximately 300 guests for“The Secretary of Steak's Big Meaty 50th Birthday” and raising approximately $10,000 for charity.
The milestone celebration honored RMLC founder Evan Darnell's 50th birthday while uniting many of the club's favorite food establishments and charitable partners under one roof for an elevated evening of steak, spirits, and philanthropy. Proceeds from the evening supported participating nonprofit organizations, with Southern Cross Service Dogs among the key beneficiaries, alongside Selfless Love Foundation, Play for Blake, Caring House, Golden Bell Foundation, and others.
Longtime Sun Sentinel food writer Michael Mayo collaborated with Darnell to curate select restaurant partners for the evening. Guests enjoyed premium steaks and standout bites from participating establishments, with the culinary experience anchored by the Red Meat Lovers Club's official chef, SexzChef. The bar program featured full-service hospitality from Potions In Motion Catering, complemented by specialty beverage activations from Weber Ranch, Crazy Uncle Mike's, and Sophisticated Spirits.
A highlight of the night was the auction of Olympian Jared Firestone's Olympic jacket - a full-circle moment as Firestone paid it forward after the Red Meat Lovers Club community previously helped raise funds to support his Olympic dream. Guests also participated in live and silent auctions and a raffle, reflecting the community-driven spirit that has defined the club since its South Florida launch in 2017.
“This wasn't just a birthday party - it was a reflection of what this club stands for,” said Darnell.“Seeing 300 people come together to celebrate, support meaningful causes, and rally behind moments like Jared's jacket reminds me why we built this in the first place. The relationships are real, the generosity is real, and the impact continues to grow.”
RMLC events are driven by its sponsors - known within the club as its“Partners in Prime” - whose continued support fuels both the culinary experiences and the philanthropic impact.
Participating restaurants included: 3 G's Gourmet Deli (Delray Beach); Cafe Seville (Fort Lauderdale); EaThai (Boca Raton); Easy Meats powered by SexzChef (Boca Raton); Glazed & Fueled (Mobile); Matteo's (Boca Raton); Papa's Raw Bar (Lighthouse Point); Pig Sty BBQ (Boynton Beach); Prezzo (Boca Raton); Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar (Broward); Windy City (Delray Beach); Hellenic (Coral Springs); Crazy Uncle Mike's (Boca Raton); Jack's Old Fashioned Hamburgers (Pompano Beach); and Drift (Boca Raton).
The event follows the recent successful launch of RMLC's Las Vegas chapter, signaling continued national growth and strengthening the club's cross-regional network of professionals and community leaders.
To stay up to date on upcoming events, chapter launches, and charitable partnerships, visit rmlclub and follow @rmlclub on social media.
About Red Meat Lovers Club
Founded by Evan Darnell, the Red Meat Lovers Club (RMLC) is a private dining and business networking club that brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders through curated culinary experiences and charitable giving. Since 2017, RMLC has hosted monthly events nationwide and raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations through live and silent auctions, raffles, and community partnerships. Learn more at rmlclub.
