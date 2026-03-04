403
Venusian Quantum Ignition 2026: A Seven-Day Live Digital Immersion From Mount Shasta's Sacred Vortex Fields
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mount Shasta Spiritual Tours will host Venusian Quantum Ignition, a seven-day live digital immersion taking place March 19–25, 2026, streaming directly from sacred vortex and stargate locations on Mount Shasta. Designed as a closed nine-person container, the experience centers on frequency alignment, heart coherence, and stabilized higher-dimensional embodiment.
Mount Shasta has long been regarded as one of North America's most spiritually significant mountains. Revered within Indigenous traditions and widely recognized in metaphysical communities as a planetary power center, the mountain is considered by many to function as a major energetic grid point within the Earth's system. Its vortex sites are described as amplification fields that support clarity, transformation, and expanded states of awareness.
What Is a Quantum Ignition?
A Quantum Ignition is described as a focused energetic activation designed to accelerate personal frequency alignment and stabilize expanded states of awareness. Through structured transmission and intention-based resonance, participants engage a rapid recalibration process intended to support clarity, coherence, and embodied transformation.
About Paul of Venus
Paul of Venus is known for leading private activation tours and multi-day retreats on Mount Shasta, working with individuals seeking spiritual awakening, mission clarity, and ascension-based teachings. His work centers on frequency alignment, planetary grid activation, and embodiment practices intended to stabilize higher-dimensional awareness within the physical body.
Through Mt. Shasta Spiritual Tours, Paul has facilitated immersive field experiences, sacred site transmissions, and private integration sessions for participants from around the world.
Event Structure: Three Digital Transmissions Across a Seven-Day Arc
Each virtual session runs from 11:11 AM – 12:55 PM Pacific Time and includes live digital transmission from a specific vortex or stargate location.
Session One - Thursday, March 19 (New Moon Ignition)
Sound architecture reset
Venusian harmonic stabilization
Quantum intention encoding
Session Two - Sunday, March 22
Light technology immersion
Venusian quantum healing transmission
Heart-field recalibration
Session Three - Wednesday, March 25
Timeline jump activation
Direct channeling
Forward trajectory seal
The seven-day arc is designed as a contained energetic progression. Registration closes once nine participants are confirmed.
Awaken Your Photonic Activity and Human Consciousness
The retreat is framed around the belief that Earth is currently moving through intensified photonic light currents within our galactic region. Solar activity, magnetic restructuring, and cosmic radiation are understood within this framework to influence human biology and consciousness.
Venusian Quantum Ignition is intended to strengthen participants' capacity to hold higher-frequency states with clarity and stability - emphasizing grounded embodiment, nervous system regulation, emotional integration, and cellular light assimilation.
Organizers describe the experience as supporting:
Awakening and expanded awareness
Mission remembrance
Galactic embodiment
Anchored sixth-dimensional creative fields
Registration Details
Dates: March 19–25, 2026
Format: Live via Zoom (Replay access included)
Container Size: Limited to 9 participants
Energy Exchange: $444
Option: Two payments of $222
Optional Private Integration:
45-minute private energy transfer session - $144
Live private mountain transmission - $333
Additional Summer 2026 Retreat Offerings
Mt. Shasta Spiritual Tours will also host these in-person retreats this summer:
The Venus Rose Codes Retreat (In person retreat) - May 1–7, 2026
Saint Germain's Freedom of The Heart (In person retreat) - May 2026
Additional summer retreats and private activation tours are available through Mt. Shasta Spiritual Tours.
MT. SHASTA SPIRITUAL TOURS
108 N Washington Drive
Mt. Shasta, CA 96067
United States
This business operates under special use permit with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest and complies with USDA civil rights regulations as an equal opportunity provider.
