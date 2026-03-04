NN, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
| NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|104,715
|$
|106,513
|$
|422,207
|$
|464,290
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|95,093
|95,338
|362,848
|394,812
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|11,846
|12,365
|46,171
|49,481
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,167
|10,150
|35,923
|45,302
|Other operating expense (income), net
|(977
|)
|5,528
|(3,820
|)
|2,243
|Loss from operations
|(10,414
|)
|(16,868
|)
|(18,915
|)
|(27,548
|)
|Interest expense
|5,850
|5,452
|22,367
|22,095
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|349
|3,007
|349
|Other expense (income), net
|(1,710
|)
|65
|(4,568
|)
|(4,558
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes and share of net income from joint venture
|(14,554
|)
|(22,734
|)
|(39,721
|)
|(45,434
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(255
|)
|(1,216
|)
|(3,153
|)
|(2,410
|)
|Share of net income from joint venture
|2,271
|2,974
|8,870
|9,571
|Net loss
|$
|(12,538
|)
|$
|(20,976
|)
|$
|(34,004
|)
|$
|(38,273
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|1,203
|(7,642
|)
|9,588
|(9,405
|)
|Interest rate swap:
|Reclassification adjustments included in net loss, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(1,007
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|1,203
|$
|(7,642
|)
|$
|9,588
|$
|(10,412
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(11,335
|)
|$
|(28,618
|)
|$
|(24,416
|)
|$
|(48,685
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(1.07
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|Shares used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per share
|49,624
|49,039
|49,437
|48,653
| NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,377
|$
|18,128
|Accounts receivable, net
|59,785
|61,549
|Inventories
|65,978
|61,877
|Income tax receivable
|13,389
|12,634
|Prepaid assets
|2,952
|2,855
|Other current assets
|10,526
|10,519
|Total current assets
|164,007
|167,562
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|158,885
|162,034
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|35,155
|39,317
|Intangible assets, net
|30,789
|44,410
|Investment in joint venture
|42,543
|34,971
|Deferred tax assets
|1,673
|1,329
|Other non-current assets
|7,732
|7,270
|Total assets
|$
|440,784
|$
|456,893
|Liabilities, Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|49,442
|$
|38,879
|Accrued salaries, wages and benefits
|14,004
|19,915
|Income tax payable
|553
|659
|Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt
|5,791
|5,039
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|6,430
|6,038
|Other current liabilities
|13,575
|13,382
|Total current liabilities
|89,795
|83,912
|Deferred tax liabilities
|4,312
|4,969
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|153,758
|143,591
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|37,092
|42,291
|Other non-current liabilities
|9,420
|14,111
|Total liabilities
|294,377
|288,874
|Commitments and contingencies
|Series D perpetual preferred stock
|112,409
|93,497
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|502
|499
|Additional paid-in capital
|439,700
|455,811
|Accumulated deficit
|(367,625
|)
|(333,621
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(38,579
|)
|(48,167
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|33,998
|74,522
|Total liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders' equity
|$
|440,784
|$
|456,893
| NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
| Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(34,004
|)
|$
|(38,273
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|35,923
|45,302
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|1,494
|2,288
|Paid-in-kind interest
|2,664
|2,677
|Impairments of property, plant and equipment
|-
|6,546
|Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs
|3,007
|349
|Total derivative gain, net of cash settlements
|(3,324
|)
|(1,036
|)
|Share of net income from joint venture, net of cash dividends received
|(5,824
|)
|(3,311
|)
|Gain on sale of business
|-
|(7,154
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|3,200
|3,140
|Deferred income taxes
|(961
|)
|(690
|)
|Other
|(792
|)
|(1,074
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|4,129
|(2,839
|)
|Inventories
|(1,826
|)
|4,210
|Other operating assets
|1,473
|(1,558
|)
|Income taxes receivable and payable, net
|(837
|)
|(662
|)
|Accounts payable
|10,647
|(3,894
|)
|Other operating liabilities
|(9,298
|)
|7,049
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|5,671
|11,070
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(12,919
|)
|(18,314
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
|1,885
|306
|Proceeds received from sale of business
|-
|17,000
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(11,034
|)
|(1,008
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from asset backed credit facilities
|53,000
|63,400
|Repayments of asset backed credit facilities
|(53,700
|)
|(58,000
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|118,590
|-
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(115,770
|)
|(38,031
|)
|Cash paid for debt issuance costs
|(3,811
|)
|(2,011
|)
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment
|1,385
|8,324
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback of land and buildings
|4,300
|16,863
|Repayments of financing obligations
|(1,359
|)
|(781
|)
|Other
|(5,086
|)
|(3,009
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,451
|)
|(13,245
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows
|1,063
|(592
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(6,751
|)
|(3,775
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|18,128
|21,903
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
|$
|11,377
|$
|18,128
| Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Gross Margin
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|104,715
|$
|106,513
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|95,093
|95,338
|GAAP gross profit
|9,622
|11,175
|Personnel costs (1)
|2,983
|616
|Facility costs (2)
|6,327
|6,341
|Other
|776
|778
|Adjusted gross profit (a)
|$
|19,708
|$
|18,910
|Adjusted gross margin (3)
|18.8
|%
|17.8
|%
| Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|422,207
|$
|464,290
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|362,848
|394,812
|GAAP gross profit
|59,359
|69,478
|Personnel costs (1)
|9,294
|1,492
|Facility costs (2)
|6,327
|7,292
|Other
|3,108
|3,113
|Adjusted gross profit (a)
|$
|78,088
|$
|81,375
|Adjusted gross margin (3)
|18.5
|%
|17.5
|%
| Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations
|(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|NN, Inc. Consolidated
|2025
|2024
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(10,414
|)
|$
|(16,868
|)
|Professional fees
|422
|568
|Personnel costs (1)
|676
|1,577
|Facility costs (2)
|9,165
|7,199
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,406
|3,406
|Fixed asset impairments
|-
|6,546
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)
|$
|3,255
|$
|2,428
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|3.1
|%
|2.3
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|104,715
|$
|106,513
|(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Power Solutions
|2025
|2024
|GAAP income (loss) from operations
|$
|(3,916
|)
|$
|1,307
|Professional fees
|-
|-
|Personnel costs (1)
|25
|706
|Facility costs (2)
|6,178
|51
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,567
|2,567
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)
|$
|4,854
|$
|4,631
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|10.7
|%
|11.8
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|45,529
|$
|39,221
|(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Mobile Solutions
|2025
|2024
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(1,370
|)
|$
|(12,864
|)
|Personnel costs (1)
|637
|790
|Facility costs (2)
|2,986
|7,148
|Amortization of intangibles
|838
|839
|Fixed asset impairments
|-
|6,546
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)
|$
|3,091
|$
|2,459
|Share of net income from joint venture
|2,271
|2,974
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations with JV (a)
|$
|5,362
|$
|5,433
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|9.0
|%
|8.1
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|59,264
|$
|67,351
|(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Elimination
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net sales
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(59
|)
|(1)
|Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, and severance costs
|(2)
|Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities and relocation / exit of manufacturing operations
|(3)
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations / GAAP net sales
| Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations
|(in thousands)
| Year Ended December 31,
|NN, Inc. Consolidated
|2025
|2024
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(18,915
|)
|$
|(27,548
|)
|Professional fees
|977
|648
|Personnel costs (1)
|8,739
|3,437
|Facility costs (2)
|9,825
|8,280
|Amortization of intangibles
|13,621
|13,723
|Fixed asset impairments
|-
|6,546
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)
|$
|14,247
|$
|5,086
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|3.4
|%
|1.1
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|422,207
|$
|464,290
|(in thousands)
| Year Ended December 31,
|Power Solutions
|2025
|2024
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|10,321
|$
|13,111
|Personnel costs (1)
|135
|887
|Facility costs (2)
|6,189
|357
|Amortization of intangibles
|10,268
|10,369
|Fixed asset impairments
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)
|$
|26,913
|$
|24,724
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|15.1
|%
|13.7
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|178,626
|$
|180,545
|(in thousands)
| Year Ended December 31,
|Mobile Solutions
|2025
|2024
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(8,021
|)
|$
|(18,078
|)
|Personnel costs (1)
|8,283
|1,739
|Facility costs (2)
|3,651
|7,930
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,353
|3,354
|Fixed asset impairments
|-
|6,546
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)
|$
|7,266
|$
|1,491
|Share of net income from joint venture
|8,870
|9,571
|Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations with JV (a)
|$
|16,136
|$
|11,062
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3)
|6.6
|%
|3.9
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|244,016
|$
|283,944
|(in thousands)
| Year Ended December 31,
|Elimination
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net sales
|$
|(435
|)
|$
|(199
|)
|(1)
|Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, and severance costs
|(2)
|Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities and relocation / exit of manufacturing operations
|(3)
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations / GAAP net sales
| Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(12,538
|)
|$
|(20,976
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|255
|1,216
|Interest expense
|5,850
|5,452
|Write-off of unamortized debt issuance cost
|-
|349
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants
|(1,224
|)
|(1,618
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,167
|9,292
|Professional fees
|422
|568
|Personnel costs (1)
|676
|1,577
|Facility costs (2)
|9,165
|7,199
|Mexico VAT
|-
|632
|Non-cash stock compensation
|823
|792
|Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) on inter-company loans
|290
|1,031
|Fixed asset impairments
|-
|6,546
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b)
|$
|12,886
|$
|12,060
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
|12.3
|%
|11.3
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|104,715
|$
|106,513
|(1)
|Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, and severance costs
|(2)
|Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities and relocation / exit of manufacturing operations
|(3)
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales
| Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(34,004
|)
|$
|(38,273
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|3,153
|2,410
|Interest expense
|22,367
|22,095
|Write-off of unamortized debt issuance cost
|3,007
|349
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants
|(3,331
|)
|72
|Gain on sale of business
|-
|(7,154
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|35,923
|44,444
|Professional fees
|977
|648
|Personnel costs (1)
|8,739
|3,437
|Facility costs (2)
|9,825
|8,280
|Mexico VAT
|-
|632
|Non-cash stock compensation
|3,200
|3,140
|Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans
|(839
|)
|1,712
|Fixed asset and goodwill impairments
|-
|6,546
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b)
|$
|49,017
|$
|48,338
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
|11.6
|%
|10.4
|%
|GAAP net sales
|$
|422,207
|$
|464,290
|(1)
|Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, and severance costs
|(2)
|Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities and relocation / exit of manufacturing operations
|(3)
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales
| Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(12,538
|)
|$
|(20,976
|)
|Pre-tax professional fees
|422
|568
|Pre-tax personnel costs
|676
|1,577
|Pre-tax facility costs
|9,165
|7,199
|Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans
|290
|1,031
|Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs
|-
|349
|Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants
|(1,224
|)
|(1,618
|)
|Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs
|3,686
|3,976
|Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs
|-
|6,546
|Mexico VAT
|-
|632
|Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)
|(606
|)
|(207
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d)
|$
|(129
|)
|$
|(923
|)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|(per diluted common share)
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss per diluted common share
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.51
|)
|Pre-tax professional fees
|0.01
|0.01
|Pre-tax personnel costs
|0.01
|0.03
|Pre-tax facility costs
|0.18
|0.15
|Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans
|0.01
|0.02
|Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs
|-
|0.01
|Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs
|0.07
|0.08
|Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs
|-
|0.13
|Mexico VAT
|-
|0.01
|Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends
|0.10
|0.09
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (d)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Shares used to calculate net earnings (loss) per share
|49,624
|49,039
| Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(34,004
|)
|$
|(38,273
|)
|Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans
|(839
|)
|1,712
|Pre-tax professional fees
|977
|648
|Pre-tax personnel costs
|8,738
|3,437
|Pre-tax facility costs
|9,825
|8,280
|Pre-tax loss on extinghishment of debt & write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs
|3,007
|349
|Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants
|(3,331
|)
|72
|Pre-tax change in gain on sale of business
|-
|(7,154
|)
|Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs
|15,116
|16,012
|Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs
|-
|6,546
|Mexico VAT
|-
|632
|Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)
|(755
|)
|(412
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d)
|$
|(1,266
|)
|$
|(8,151
|)
|Year Ended December 31,
|(per diluted common share)
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net income (loss) per diluted common share
|$
|(1.07
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans
|(0.02
|)
|0.04
|Pre-tax professional fees
|0.02
|0.01
|Pre-tax personnel costs
|0.18
|0.07
|Pre-tax facility costs
|0.20
|0.17
|Pre-tax loss on extinghishment of debt & write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs
|0.06
|0.01
|Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants
|(0.07
|)
|-
|Pre-tax change in gain on sale of business
|-
|(0.15
|)
|Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs
|0.31
|0.28
|Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs
|-
|0.13
|Mexico VAT
|-
|0.01
|Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends
|0.38
|0.32
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (d)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|49,437
|48,653
| Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(1,412
|)
|$
|6,681
|$
|5,671
|$
|11,070
|Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
|(1,862
|)
|(2,962
|)
|(12,919
|)
|(18,314
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
|28
|40
|1,885
|306
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment
|396
|-
|1,385
|8,324
|Transaction costs incurred from sale of business
|-
|-
|-
|1,566
|Free cash flow
|$
|(2,850
|)
|$
|3,759
|$
|(3,978
|)
|$
|2,952
The Company discloses in this presentation the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges. The costs we incur in completing acquisitions, including the amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and divestitures are excluded from these measures because their size and inconsistent frequency are unrelated to our commercial performance during the period, and we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating costs. We exclude the impact of currency translation from these measures because foreign exchange rates are not under management's control and are subject to volatility. Other non-operating charges are excluded as the charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating cost. We believe the presentation of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow provides useful information in assessing our underlying business trends and facilitates comparison of our long-term performance over given periods.
The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual income growth derived from income amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.
(a) Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations represents GAAP income (loss) from operations, adjusted to exclude the effects of restructuring and integration expense; non-operational charges related to acquisition and transition expense, intangible amortization costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions, non-cash impairment charges, and when applicable, our share of income from joint venture operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from operations.
(b) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to include income taxes, interest expense, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value that was recognized in earnings, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, depreciation and amortization, charges related to acquisition and transition costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration expense, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income from discontinued operations, and non-cash impairment charges, to the extent applicable. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.
(c) This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the respective table. NN, Inc. estimates the tax effect of the adjustment items identified in the reconciliation schedule above by applying the applicable statutory rates by tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment.
(d) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the tax-affected effects of charges related to acquisition and transition costs, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration charges, amortization of intangibles costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions and amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash impairment charges, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income (loss) from discontinued operations, and preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
