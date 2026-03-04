403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Navigara Enlists Two Silicon Valley Veterans Behind 4 Unicorns And $160B+ In Market Cap To Lead US Expansion
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- US companies spent billions on AI coding tools in 2024. In boardrooms across the country, the same questions keeps landing on CTOs with no clean answers: Are we faster thanks to using new AI tools? Are we more efficient? Is any of this actually moving the business forward?
Navigara was built for exactly this moment. The engineering performance platform delivers real-time reporting connecting developer effort directly to business outcomes, closing the gap between what engineering teams ship and what the business actually needs. Today, the company announced the appointment of two of Silicon Valley's most accomplished startup operators to its advisory board as it formally enters the American market, having recently secured $2.5M in backing and proven traction across Europe.
Brand strategist Michal Habdank-Kolaczkowski and communications leader Michael Selvidge have been friends and business allies for more than 15 years. Together, they have helped build four unicorns and contributed to over $160B in combined market capitalization across some of the most recognized companies in enterprise software and developer tools. They're getting the band back together for Navigara.
“Michal and Michael don't just bring individual credibility. They bring 15 years of experience in building something together,” said Jirka Bachel, CEO of Navigara.“US engineering leaders are under more pressure than ever to prove their teams' work moves the business. We're here to make that visible. And these are exactly the people to help us tell that story.”
Advisory Board
Michael Selvidge is one of the most recognized communications leaders in enterprise and among developers. Having shaped narratives for Twilio, AppLovin, Retool, and Sentry, companies that collectively have a market capitalization of more than $160 billion, he was named to both Business Insider's PR 50 and PR Week's Innovation 50. He advises Navigara on building reach and credibility within the US engineering leadership community.
“Enterprise is my starship, and DevTools is my middle name, so I understand the dire need for accountability in a slop-infested vibes economy,” said Selvidge.“Plus, any chance to work with Michal again is one I'm going to take.”
Michal Habdank-Kolaczkowski is a startup brand strategist and communications veteran with four unicorn exits to industry giants like Dell and eBay to his name. He built Waze's public face and voice before its $1.1B acquisition by Google, and shaped Moovit's brand narrative ahead of its $900M acquisition by Intel. As founder of RallyCall Go-to-Marketing and a former Innovation Fellow at the San Francisco Mayor's Office, he has helped more than 75 startups raise over $650M in venture capital with exits along the way. In addition to his advisory role, he joins Navigara to lead the company's US go-to-market narrative and brand strategy.
“Michael and I have been 'Mano a Mano' in the trenches together for a looooong time. When we both saw what Navigara is building, literal KPIs for engineering teams, we didn't need much convincing,” said Habdank-Kolaczkowski.
About Navigara
Navigara is the performance layer for modern engineering teams, delivering real-time reporting that connects developer effort to business outcomes, giving engineering leaders the visibility to lead and the alignment tools to ensure every team is moving toward the same goals. Navigara is headquartered in San Francisco, with teams and customers across the Czech Republic and Europe.
Navigara was built for exactly this moment. The engineering performance platform delivers real-time reporting connecting developer effort directly to business outcomes, closing the gap between what engineering teams ship and what the business actually needs. Today, the company announced the appointment of two of Silicon Valley's most accomplished startup operators to its advisory board as it formally enters the American market, having recently secured $2.5M in backing and proven traction across Europe.
Brand strategist Michal Habdank-Kolaczkowski and communications leader Michael Selvidge have been friends and business allies for more than 15 years. Together, they have helped build four unicorns and contributed to over $160B in combined market capitalization across some of the most recognized companies in enterprise software and developer tools. They're getting the band back together for Navigara.
“Michal and Michael don't just bring individual credibility. They bring 15 years of experience in building something together,” said Jirka Bachel, CEO of Navigara.“US engineering leaders are under more pressure than ever to prove their teams' work moves the business. We're here to make that visible. And these are exactly the people to help us tell that story.”
Advisory Board
Michael Selvidge is one of the most recognized communications leaders in enterprise and among developers. Having shaped narratives for Twilio, AppLovin, Retool, and Sentry, companies that collectively have a market capitalization of more than $160 billion, he was named to both Business Insider's PR 50 and PR Week's Innovation 50. He advises Navigara on building reach and credibility within the US engineering leadership community.
“Enterprise is my starship, and DevTools is my middle name, so I understand the dire need for accountability in a slop-infested vibes economy,” said Selvidge.“Plus, any chance to work with Michal again is one I'm going to take.”
Michal Habdank-Kolaczkowski is a startup brand strategist and communications veteran with four unicorn exits to industry giants like Dell and eBay to his name. He built Waze's public face and voice before its $1.1B acquisition by Google, and shaped Moovit's brand narrative ahead of its $900M acquisition by Intel. As founder of RallyCall Go-to-Marketing and a former Innovation Fellow at the San Francisco Mayor's Office, he has helped more than 75 startups raise over $650M in venture capital with exits along the way. In addition to his advisory role, he joins Navigara to lead the company's US go-to-market narrative and brand strategy.
“Michael and I have been 'Mano a Mano' in the trenches together for a looooong time. When we both saw what Navigara is building, literal KPIs for engineering teams, we didn't need much convincing,” said Habdank-Kolaczkowski.
About Navigara
Navigara is the performance layer for modern engineering teams, delivering real-time reporting that connects developer effort to business outcomes, giving engineering leaders the visibility to lead and the alignment tools to ensure every team is moving toward the same goals. Navigara is headquartered in San Francisco, with teams and customers across the Czech Republic and Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment