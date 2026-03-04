Broward County Jury Awards $1 Million Verdict In Armored Vehicle Injury Case

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The trial team at Friedland Law P.A., led by Managing Partner Lee Friedland alongside attorneys Sanjeev Sirpal and Michael Gelety, has secured a jury verdict exceeding $1,000,000 for a client seriously injured by a commercial armored vehicle in Broward County Circuit Court.

Following a week-long trial, the jury found the vehicle's driver and operating company liable for the plaintiff's injuries, rejecting the defense's attempts to minimize corporate accountability.

WHY THIS CASE MATTERS: COMMERCIAL VEHICLE LITIGATION IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Commercial vehicle cases - including armored cars, delivery fleets, and semi-trucks - are among the most aggressively defended personal injury matters in Florida. Corporate defendants immediately deploy specialized insurance defense teams, and multiple layers of liability between drivers, vehicle owners, and logistics companies are routinely used to reduce or delay compensation.

Industry data from Broward and Miami-Dade verdicts consistently shows one pattern: firms that demonstrate a credible willingness to take cases to a jury recover significantly more than those known primarily for early settlements.

VERDICT BREAKDOWN

The Broward County jury awarded compensation across three categories:

- Past and future medical expenses, including specialized surgeries and ongoing rehabilitation

- Lost wages and loss of earning capacity resulting from permanent impairment

- Pain and suffering for physical and emotional trauma sustained by the client

Total Award: Exceeding $1,000,000

THE LEGAL STRATEGY THAT WON

The Friedland Law trial team established two critical points before the jury: first, that the armored vehicle driver's negligence was a direct cause of the plaintiff's injuries; and second, that the operating company's systemic failures - not just the driver's actions - made the corporation itself liable for damages.

"I am incredibly proud of the work Sanjeev Sirpal, Michael Gelety, and our entire support staff put into this case," said Lee Friedland. "Most importantly, we are honored to provide our client with the financial security they need to move forward."

"This result is a testament to our firm's commitment to taking cases all the way to a jury when justice demands it," Friedland added.

