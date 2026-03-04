Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Michael Johan Von Maltitz

Michael Johan Von Maltitz


2026-03-04 03:07:31
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Mathematical Statistics and Actuarial Science, University of the Free State
Profile Articles Activity

Area(s) of Interest

Statistics Education, Sequential Regression Multiple Imputation, Incomplete Data, Multivariate Statistics, Causal Inference

Experience
  • 2024–2025 Associate Professor, University of the Free State
  • 2018–2023 Senior Lecturer, University of the Free State
  • 2009–2022 Programme Director: Mathematical Statistics and Actuarial Science, University of the Free State
  • 2009–2018 Lecturer, University of the Free State

The Conversation

MENAFN04032026000199003603ID1110819092



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search