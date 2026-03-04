Global Markets Shaken By Fears Of Oil Supply Shock

On Wednesday, European stock trading slowed as global attention shifted to Asia, where markets experienced dramatic turbulence. In Seoul, the benchmark index suffered a record drop as investors rushed to sell shares in chip manufacturers, fearing that the expanding war in the Middle East could trigger an oil shock, drive inflation higher, and delay planned interest rate cuts, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Reuters, the rapid sell-off across multiple asset classes at times threatened to spiral into broader market chaos, as traders struggled to anticipate the consequences of persistently high energy prices on global economies.

The declines in one market segment quickly spilled over into others, as investors sought to offset losses and reduce risk exposure. Even traditionally defensive assets like gold were not immune; the precious metal fell more than 4% on Tuesday before partially recovering on Wednesday.

Analysts note that this pattern highlights the interconnectedness of today's global markets, where geopolitical tensions in one region-such as disruptions in oil supply near the Strait of Hormuz-can have immediate ripple effects across equity, commodity, and currency markets worldwide.

Experts warn that prolonged instability in energy markets could also influence corporate earnings forecasts, potentially pushing companies to delay investment and hiring. Meanwhile, central banks face a delicate balancing act: controlling inflation without triggering further market panic. Some investors are now eyeing alternative safe-haven assets, including government bonds and certain cryptocurrencies, as they seek protection from heightened volatility.

This episode serves as a reminder that in today's highly globalized financial system, regional conflicts can quickly become a worldwide economic stress test, affecting everything from technology stocks in Seoul to oil-dependent industries across Europe and North America.