MFA Of Ukraine To Summon Hungarian Diplomat To Verify Reports About Russia Transferring Several Prisoners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Officials at the Foreign Ministry informed journalists about this, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry noted that reports have emerged about Russia allegedly transferring several prisoners of war to Hungary.

"At the same time, the Ukrainian side has not been provided with information about the specific individuals who were released, therefore the Hungarian chargé d'affaires will be invited to the Foreign Ministry to obtain reliable data. The Ukrainian side will also submit a request for access to the persons who were returned," the ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that for Ukraine, the issue of returning people from captivity is a priority, especially considering that 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture in captivity.

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to help stabilize situation in Middle East

"The Ukrainian side is working on this constantly, on all platforms and with all parties that can contribute to the release of our people from captivity. At the same time, we are forced to state that Moscow and Budapest are not for the first time manipulating the sensitive issue of prisoners of war," the Foreign Ministry noted.

The ministry also described it as cynical when the issue of releasing people is turned into part of political PR ahead of elections in Hungary and used as a bargaining chip in relations with the Kremlin.

"Genuine humanitarian efforts made by those states that sincerely help Ukraine free people from captivity and protect lives are never accompanied by such cynical PR and politicization. It is important that life has the highest value," the ministry stressed.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned what it called manipulations of the ethnic card coming from the Hungarian side and stated that Ukraine always places the interests of protecting its citizens first, regardless of their ethnic origin.

According to Russian media, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is on a visit to Moscow, could take with him to Budapest two ethnic Hungarians from Zakarpattia who had been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine and were captured.

As reported, Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for talks on "Hungary's energy security." He also expressed hope that Russia would release the two prisoners of war – ethnic Hungarians – following his talks with Putin.