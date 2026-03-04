403
EV Initiative Closes $2.1 Million Equity Crowdfunding For Los Angeles EV Charging Destination
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EV Initiative Raises $2.1 Million from 4,662 Investors in Equity Crowdfunding Round for Los Angeles Charging Destination
Community-funded Tesla Supercharger destination in Mission Hills closes Regulation CF offering with investor base spanning five countries
EVII Mission Hills, Inc. has closed a Regulation CF equity crowdfunding offering, raising $2,120,173 from 4,662 investors before the January 31, 2026 deadline. The offering, hosted on Issuance and distributed primarily through Meta and TikTok, attracted investors from the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Guam, with an average investment of $454 and a minimum entry of $100.44.
The capital will fund construction of EV Initiative Mission Hills, a Tesla V4 Supercharger destination planned at 15555 San Fernando Mission Blvd in Mission Hills, California. The site sits at the convergence of Interstate 405, Interstate 5, and State Route 118, a corridor carrying approximately 577,000 vehicles daily.
The project is designed around EV Initiative Destination Charging InfrastructureTM; a model built around Experience-Driven ChargingTM that pairs Tesla Supercharging with on-site food, beverage, retail, and digital commerce infrastructure. The planned build includes 19 Tesla V4 Supercharger stalls with NACS and CCS connectors, two ADA-accessible stalls, a KioSoft KioCafe 3.5E robotic barista, a gourmet food trailer, smart vending, architectural canopies, AI-monitored security cameras, and a digital loyalty platform. Projected revenue streams include EV charging fees, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits through STX Group, food and beverage sales, vending, and digital and audio advertising.
The investor base skewed broadly across age groups, with the largest cohort between 36 and 65 and an average investor age of 47. No institutional capital was involved - the raise was funded entirely by retail investors responding to social media.
"This is direct community ownership of EV infrastructure," said Aaron Zeraldo, Chief Executive Officer of EV Initiative. "Over 4,600 people invested in this project before a single shovel hits the ground. That level of early commitment reflects how much demand exists for infrastructure like this in Los Angeles."
Warren Navarro, Chief Operating Officer of EV Initiative, noted the significance of the platform growth alongside the capital raise. "We grew the EV Initiative Investor & Entrepreneur Community, evinitiative from zero to 5,178 members during this campaign. That network, which includes investors, EV business builders, and industry followers, is the community for which we are developing Mission Hills."
EV Initiative Mission Hills is targeting a permit submission in April 2026, groundbreaking in May 2026, and operational launch in Q1 2027. Investors received direct equity ownership in EVII Mission Hills, Inc., the California corporation that will own and operate the facility.
About EV Initiative Infrastructure:
EV Initiative Infrastructure develops EV Initiative Destination Charging InfrastructureTM, Experience-Driven ChargingTM facilities that integrate Tesla Supercharger infrastructure with amenity and retail ecosystems. EV Initiative is a Charge Port Operator powing their growing EV charging network. The company operates evinitiative, a community of investors, EV business builders, and industry stakeholders, and sources charging hardware through evinitiative, utilizing the EV Initiative virtual point of sale. More information is available at .
Securities were offered through EVII Mission Hills, Inc. under Regulation CF of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities.
