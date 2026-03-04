AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Provides Update On C.M. Composite Materials' Operational Continuity During Wartime Conditions Under Essential Facility Designation

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today provided an operational update regarding C.M. Composite Materials Ltd. (“C.M.”), an Israeli manufacturer of advanced aerospace composite components based in Modi'in, Israel, with which VisionWave has entered into definitive agreements-contingent upon certain conditions including C.M.'s closing of a transaction in India-to acquire a 51% controlling interest.

C.M. has confirmed that, following internal operational assessments conducted by its management in light of the current security environment, its manufacturing operations continue without interruption. Production activities, employee transportation arrangements, and manufacturing schedules remain in place in accordance with applicable regulations and governmental safety directives. C.M. is formally designated as an“Essential Facility” under Israel's Emergency Labor Services Law. This designation authorizes continued operations during wartime conditions and periods of national emergency in accordance with applicable law.

VisionWave believes the Essential Facility designation reflects C.M.'s integration within Israel's aerospace and advanced manufacturing infrastructure and underscores the resiliency of its operational platform.

This update does not represent a new contract, award, or revenue event and does not constitute a governmental endorsement of VisionWave or the pending transaction. The closing of the previously announced definitive agreements remains subject to the satisfaction of the material disclosed conditions.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI- driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio- frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential cooperation, market opportunities, regulatory considerations, proposal development, and future definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, export control requirements, NATO-related compliance considerations, government procurement processes, market conditions, and the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

