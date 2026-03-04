Eight Sleep Reaches $1.5B Valuation, Accelerates Predictive AI For Health

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Eight Sleep, the leading sleep technology company, today announced a new strategic round led by Tether Investments, valuing the company at $1.5 billion. The investment will fund Eight Sleep's expansion from sleep optimization into predictive, AI-driven health - building a system that anticipates disruptions to recovery and intervenes before they occur.

The round follows a milestone year. In 2025, Eight Sleep achieved free cash flow positivity while launching three new products - Pod 5, Pod Pillow Cover, and Thermal Blanket - expanding globally to 34 countries, and conducting the most rigorous clinical validation in the company's history. Two peer-reviewed studies show the Pod reduces menopausal hot flashes by 56% and, for the first time in any consumer device, restores the body's natural circadian temperature rhythm during sleep, improving cardiovascular recovery markers.

With Eight Sleep's advancements over the last year, the Company is shifting its focus from sleep optimization to AI-driven preventative health. Eight Sleep is applying predictive intelligence directly to the human body, transforming the bedroom into an intelligent health platform that creates the optimal conditions for recovery before any disruption occurs.

From reactive to predictive: the AI agent

Eight Sleep's Pod tracks biometrics - sleep stages, heart rate, HRV - and automatically adjusts temperature and elevation to improve sleep. Until now, the system has been reactive: reading signals during the night and making real-time adjustments that have been clinically proven to deliver better sleep.

The company is now building a predictive AI agent that anticipates how a user's night will unfold and acts before disruption occurs. The system simulates thousands of scenarios - a warm room, late exercise, a large meal, elevated stress - and optimizes the sleep environment before the user gets into bed.

Eight Sleep's models are trained on more than one billion hours of real-world sleep data from users in 35+ countries - a proprietary dataset unmatched in scale, diversity, and fidelity. Early pilots of daytime AI-driven guidance have already driven measurable behavior change: nearly half of participants adjusted activity timing, caffeine intake, or sleep schedules based on automated insights.

Expanding into regulated health

Eight Sleep is advancing clinical and regulatory work in the United States, including FDA filings for sleep apnea detection and mitigation. FDA clearance would transform the Pod from a wellness product into a regulated health platform capable of screening, detecting, and intervening at population scale, passively, every night.

"Sleep was just the beginning,” said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep.“We've built the most advanced AI-powered health sensing system in the world - one that learns your body better every night and acts on that knowledge. This investment gives us the resources to take that intelligence beyond the bedroom and into every dimension of personal health. What we're building doesn't exist yet - a system that understands your body better each night and acts on that knowledge. Our goal is to build the defining health technology company of this generation."

“We believe advanced personalized AI is the perfect pathway to understand and expand human potential,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether.“Eight Sleep has the potential to define the future of health tech by building intelligence that learns, scales, and evolves directly with humankind, turning advanced AI into practical, everyday insights and enhancements about core human biology. By helping people better understand sleep, recovery, and long-term health, Eight Sleep is laying the groundwork for a new standard in longevity-focused technology that is truly personalized, can function in any condition, directly on-device, resilient, and aligned with how people live. The age of human-first health intelligence has started.”

Investment priorities

The capital will be deployed across three areas: scaling R&D to accelerate predictive model development; expanding clinical trials and regulatory pathways; and deepening global commercial partnerships in priority markets.

