Iran Blackout Deepens As Internet Shutdown Passes 100 Hours Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Iran's sweeping digital shutdown has crossed the 100-hour mark, cutting tens of millions of people off from the global internet and intensifying fears of deeper isolation as military tensions and internal unrest grip the country. Connectivity across Iran has plunged to only a fraction of normal levels, leaving citizens unable to communicate freely with the outside world and severely restricting the flow of information.

Network monitoring groups tracking global connectivity reported that internet traffic in Iran collapsed to around one to four per cent of normal levels after authorities imposed sweeping restrictions across telecommunications infrastructure. Mobile data networks, fixed broadband services and international gateways were affected simultaneously, creating what analysts describe as one of the most comprehensive digital blackouts imposed by a modern state.

The prolonged disruption unfolded amid escalating regional tensions following military strikes on Iranian territory and an accompanying wave of cyber operations targeting digital systems linked to the state. The internet collapse has compounded an already volatile situation inside the country, where communications with relatives abroad have largely stopped and independent reporting from within Iran has become extremely limited.

Officials in Tehran have not publicly provided detailed explanations for the blackout, though past precedents indicate authorities frequently restrict internet access during periods of unrest, national security crises or military confrontation. Analysts say the shutdown allows authorities to limit the circulation of images, videos and information that might fuel public anger or mobilise protests.

Iran has a long record of deploying internet restrictions during politically sensitive moments. Major shutdowns occurred during nationwide demonstrations in 2019 and during the protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. Each episode involved steep reductions in connectivity and a shift toward reliance on the country's heavily controlled domestic intranet known as the National Information Network.

Digital rights groups argue that the current outage appears far more severe than earlier restrictions because it affects nearly all international traffic while leaving only limited domestic platforms accessible. Some Iranians have reported being able to reach local government-approved services but not global platforms such as messaging apps, independent news websites or social media networks.

The communications freeze has created widespread uncertainty for families inside and outside Iran. Diaspora communities across Europe, the Gulf and North America say they have struggled to contact relatives for days. Calls placed through conventional mobile networks often fail, while messaging applications reliant on global servers remain inaccessible.

Despite the blackout, fragments of information continue to emerge from inside the country through workarounds such as satellite internet terminals, encrypted messaging networks and virtual private networks. Activists and technology specialists say these alternative channels allow some citizens to transmit images and eyewitness accounts abroad, though the scale of such communications remains limited.

Cybersecurity analysts note that digital warfare has become an increasingly important dimension of regional conflicts involving Iran. Hacking groups linked to geopolitical rivals have previously targeted Iranian government websites, religious applications and financial platforms during periods of heightened tension. These operations often coincide with attempts by authorities to restrict internet access domestically in order to contain the spread of sensitive information.

Economic consequences of the shutdown are also mounting. Earlier nationwide internet restrictions in Iran have been estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars each day, driven by the collapse of online commerce, payment processing disruptions and declines in financial market activity. Businesses that depend on digital sales or international communication have been particularly vulnerable.

Technology experts warn that extended connectivity outages can disrupt everything from logistics and supply chains to medical services and emergency coordination. Online retailers, transport booking platforms and delivery networks rely heavily on real-time connectivity, making prolonged shutdowns costly for the broader economy.

Human rights advocates argue that digital blackouts carry additional risks because they prevent documentation of violence or human rights abuses. Without internet access, citizens struggle to upload videos, contact journalists or verify information circulating through unofficial channels. The information vacuum often leads to rumours spreading rapidly, further complicating efforts to understand developments on the ground.

Iranian authorities have for years pursued a strategy aimed at reducing dependence on the global internet by building a domestically controlled network infrastructure. This system allows government agencies to maintain certain digital services while disconnecting the country from the wider web. Officials have promoted the approach as a measure to protect national security and strengthen technological independence.

Critics, however, say the model enables tighter information control and surveillance of online activity. Digital rights researchers note that the state-run network can prioritise government-approved applications while restricting access to foreign platforms and independent media.

Diplomatic tensions surrounding Iran have also intensified scrutiny of cyber operations and digital infrastructure. Security analysts say conflicts in the region increasingly involve both kinetic military action and cyber campaigns targeting communications networks, energy systems and government databases.

While authorities continue to enforce the blackout, uncertainty remains over how long the restrictions will last. Previous internet shutdowns in Iran have ranged from several days to multiple weeks, depending on the severity of the political or security crisis.

