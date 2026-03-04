Opinion The U.S.-Israeli War On Iran Shakes The Foundations Of China's Economy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Middle East has erupted in the most intense direct military escalation in decades. Joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple Iranian sites, ranging from military and air defence facilities to locations linked to Iran's missile and nuclear programs. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the launch of“major combat operations” aimed at dismantling Iran's military and naval capabilities and preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, while calling on the Iranian people to rise against their government.

Iran responded swiftly, launching dozens of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. bases in Gulf states in an operation dubbed“True Promise 4.” The escalation led to widespread airspace closures and a comprehensive state of emergency across the region.

Amid this thunderous upheaval, China–the world's largest oil importer–stands on the brink of an energy shock that could reshape its economic landscape for years to come. Beijing consumes approximately 17 million barrels of oil per day and relies on imports for more than 70% of its needs. Roughly 45-50% of its oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime artery that transports around 20 million barrels daily–about one-fifth of global seaborne oil trade.

Iran had been supplying China with significant volumes of discounted crude–approximately 1.6 million barrels per day, much of it delivered to independent“teapot” refineries in Shandong at prices $10-15 below Brent. Yet the real threat lies not merely in the loss of these discounted barrels, but in the potential disruption of the Strait itself.

With Iran announcing restrictions on vessel passage, partial shipment suspensions, and marine insurance premiums tripling, the worst-case scenario has become plausible: a partial or total disruption of Gulf oil flows. Even without a full closure–unlikely given the costs to Iran itself–heightened tensions alone could push Brent prices up by $10-20 per barrel in the early days of the conflict, and potentially much higher if the fighting affects Saudi or Emirati oil infrastructure. In such circumstances, prices could surge to $100-130 per barrel–or exceed that in catastrophic scenarios.

This surge is not merely a trading-floor statistic; it is a seismic shock to the core of China's economy. A $10 increase in oil prices could shave approximately 0.1-0.2% off GDP growth. With projected growth for 2026 hovering around 4.5-5%, the country could edge toward mild stagflation. Transportation, manufacturing, and electricity costs would rise immediately. Independent refineries–which account for 20-25% of refining capacity–would be forced to purchase more expensive crude, squeezing profit margins and raising fuel and petrochemical prices, the backbone of China's export-driven industries.

Nevertheless, China is not entirely powerless. It possesses vast strategic reserves–hundreds of millions of barrels carefully stockpiled in recent years–and can quickly offset Iranian supply losses through increased imports from Russia, now its leading supplier, via overland pipelines, as well as from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. This flexibility reduces its vulnerability to direct Iranian supply disruptions compared to other nations. However, its heavy reliance on maritime routes keeps it at the front line of any prolonged instability.

Beijing's response has been one of calculated caution. The Foreign Ministry expressed“deep concern” over the strikes and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue–without directly condemning Washington or Tel Aviv, and without signalling any military support for Tehran. This posture reflects a long-game strategy: preserving strong trade ties with Gulf states–whose economic importance to China surpasses that of Iran–while avoiding direct confrontation with the United States at a time when China's own economy faces headwinds. Beijing is also wagering that Washington will not permit an escalation that would devastate the global economy, including its own.

In the long term, the crisis may even present opportunities. Should Iran emerge weakened, China could deepen its economic influence there through investment and technology transfers, building on the 25-year cooperation agreement. Meanwhile, Russia continues redirecting more of its oil exports eastward.

Yet the immediate cost is substantial: energy-driven inflation, potential export pressures if global demand weakens, and a genuine test of China's resilience in absorbing external shocks amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Events are unfolding rapidly, and markets monitor the situation with palpable anxiety. In the global energy system, no one is insulated from the flames of the Gulf. China–possessing immense strength yet enduring structural energy vulnerability–stands at the forefront, bearing the bill for a war it did not choose, striving to convert peril into opportunity in an unforgiving era.

Dr. Hatem Sadek – Professor at Helwan University