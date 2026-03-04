Regional War Fears Mount As Iran, Israel, And U.S. Exchange Strikes

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Military confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entered a fifth consecutive day, with attacks spreading across several Gulf states and heightening fears of a broader regional war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said American and Israeli strikes had“destroyed almost everything” inside Iran. Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, described Washington's decision to attack as“a completely foolish decision,” arguing that the strikes came while negotiations were still under way and denying that any current contact exists between Tehran and Washington.

As Israeli aircraft continued operations inside Iran, the Israeli military said its air force had deployed more than 5,000 munitions since the start of hostilities, adding that it was expanding“air superiority across Iran, particularly in the Tehran area.” Israel also reported targeting defence and surveillance systems at Mehrabad Airport in the capital.

Iran, meanwhile, intensified missile barrages on Israel. Air raid sirens sounded in more than 300 cities and towns after missiles were launched toward Israeli territory. Tehran fired two waves of missiles within roughly 30 minutes, causing shrapnel to fall in the Tel Aviv area and lightly injuring a woman, while explosions were heard in Jerusalem.

The conflict has increasingly spilled into the Gulf. Qatar said an Iranian ballistic missile struck the Al Udeid air base without causing casualties, adding that the attack involved two ballistic missiles. In a subsequent statement, Doha said the country had also been targeted by ten drones and two cruise missiles, with most intercepted by its air, naval and air-defence forces.

The United Arab Emirates reported intercepting three ballistic missiles and 121 Iranian drones, while eight drones fell within its territory. Authorities said that since the beginning of the escalation, 189 ballistic missiles had been launched toward the UAE, of which 175 were intercepted and one landed inside the country. Officials also detected 941 drones, intercepting 876.

In Dubai, authorities extinguished a fire near the U.S. consulate caused by a drone strike, with no injuries reported. The incident followed a drone attack targeting the U.S. embassy in Riyadh. CNN cited a source as saying that a CIA station located within the embassy compound in Riyadh sustained significant damage.

Britain's maritime security agency said it had received reports of suspicious maritime activity about 20 miles west of Dubai.

Elsewhere, Bahrain opened volunteer recruitment to support national response efforts, while Saudi Arabia said it would take all necessary measures to defend its territory and protect citizens and residents.

On the diplomatic front, Turkey summoned Iran's ambassador after a ballistic missile passed through Turkish airspace. Turkey's defence ministry said NATO air-defence systems intercepted an Iranian missile over Hatay province.

Inside Iran, authorities announced three days of funeral ceremonies for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei following his assassination, with burial scheduled in the holy city of Mashhad. The semi-official Fars news agency reported that the Assembly of Experts was holding remote meetings to select a successor due to security concerns, adding that a new supreme leader could be named within hours or days.

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz warned that any successor to Khamenei would become“a confirmed assassination target.”

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to the late supreme leader, said Iran had no intention of negotiating with the United States and was prepared for a prolonged conflict. Speaking to state television, he said there was“no trust in the Americans and no basis for negotiations.”

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, accused Trump of“dragging the American people into a treacherous war with Iran through Netanyahu's theatrics,” warning that Khamenei's assassination would“come at a heavy price.”

Iran's Foundation of Martyrs said the death toll since the start of the war had reached 1,045 people.

The chairperson of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Washington would widen its campaign and strike“deep inside Iran,” targeting ballistic missile systems and production facilities. He added that U.S. forces had hit more than 2,000 Iranian targets and destroyed over 20 vessels.

Amid the intensifying crisis, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a series of calls with counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Syria to discuss the rapidly evolving situation. Egypt's foreign ministry said the officials expressed deep concern over the military escalation and its implications for regional and international security, stressing the need for enhanced Arab coordination in responding to the crisis.