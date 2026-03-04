403
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Closes Tuesday with Losses
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index closed sharply lower on Tuesday, as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East continued to batter investor sentiment and push risk assets into retreat.
The BIST 100 ended the session at 12,933.40 points, shedding 413.03 points — or 3.09% — from its Monday close. The index opened at 13,296.03 before selling pressure mounted steadily throughout the day, dragging it to an intraday trough of 12,905.50. The session's peak stood at 13,380.04, underscoring just how swiftly the mood soured.
The breadth of the decline was striking: 79 of the index's constituent sub-indexes finished in negative territory, while only 20 managed to close in the green.
Trading activity remained elevated despite the downturn. Total transaction volume reached 162.6 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to approximately $3.7 billion — while the index's aggregate market value stood at 12.73 trillion liras, or $290.2 billion.
Currency markets reflected broader risk aversion. As of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT), the USD/TRY pair was exchanging hands at 43.9795, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 50.8260, and GBP/TRY traded at 58.3805.
Commodities told a parallel story of mounting fear. Gold — the market's preferred refuge in times of crisis — climbed to $5,040.45 per ounce, while Brent crude held at $83.15 a barrel as supply disruption concerns kept oil elevated for a second consecutive session.
