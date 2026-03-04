Holi 2026: PM Modi, Amit Shah Wish For Prosperity And Good Fortune

Leaders Extend Holi Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi, wishing for progress, prosperity and good fortune. In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Heartfelt wishes for the festival of Holi, filled with joy, enthusiasm, and new energy! May this festival of colours bring progress, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens. In a post on X, she said that the festival of colours spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi brings joy to every life and inspires collective efforts toward building a developed India. "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people's lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone's life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation," President Murmu wrote on 'X'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people, describing the festival as a symbol of India's "thousand-year-old legacy" preserved and carried forward by the current generation with renewed energy. Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. Preserving this thousand-year-old legacy, India's ancestors have handed it over to us. The current generation is carrying this forward with the same energy. The entire state is connecting to this holy festival," adding that efforts are underway to ensure a harmonious society.

The Festival of Colours: Symbolism and Celebration

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. (ANI)

