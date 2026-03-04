Mandana Karimi: 'India Has Betrayed Me' - Actress Plans To Return To Iran After Conflict

Mandana Karimi, an Iranian actress, has lived in India for several years. However, in a recent interview, she announced her plan to leave India and go to Iran.

Mandana Karimi, an Iranian actress, has lived in India for several years. She has appeared in a few films and competed in Bigg Boss season 9. However, the actress intends to leave the nation and aspires to return to Iran upon the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked if she wanted to return to Iran, the actress responded, "The moment they proclaim that this dictatorship is gone, I would go. Anyway, my things are packed, and I'm departing India as well. That is the strategy since I believe I am breaking up with India. It's challenging for me because I moved to India when I was quite little. India has provided me with everything I need, including my modelling and acting careers, love, and friends. But I feel like I don't have a voice in India.

She went on to say, "In the last two months, I have never felt more homesick and lonely in Bombay. I had many friends here, but I went to rallies and openly discussed Iran, and as a result, I lost a lot of'so-called' friends. I feel India has deceived me in some manner. India has given me what it promised, and now it's time to go on, perhaps to Iran."

Mandana's Instagram feed is full of videos and photos in which she discusses Iran and asks people to support and aid her nation.

Mandana Karimi Movies and Television Shows Mandana is recognised for her roles in films such as Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, and others. Aside from Bigg Boss 9, she had previously been in the reality program Lock Upp, presented by Kangana Ranaut.