KP CM Rejects Criticism, Hits Out At Centre Over Security, Funds

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi has rejected criticism of the provincial government, terming allegations of negligence in tackling terrorism as baseless.

He said that an Apex Committee meeting was convened and an effective counterterrorism policy was presented in line with Imran Khan's vision, but it was not implemented.

Afridi stated that various narratives had been built against the government in the past, including accusations of being anti-military and undemocratic, but all such claims had failed. He maintained that the government is following constitutional and legal paths, while its opponents are themselves violating the Constitution.

Also Read: KP CM Increases Minority Endowment Fund, Boosts Aid for Attack Victims

The chief minister claimed that he set aside personal differences to participate in negotiations for political reconciliation, but despite that, political victimisation continued. He questioned whether patriotism was the monopoly of a single political party.

He also announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a public gathering at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on April 9, adding that legal procedures to obtain permission are underway. He warned that if a no-objection certificate (NOC) is not granted, the party will stage a protest wherever it is stopped.

Criticising the federal government, Afridi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not being given its full share under the NFC Award, while the financial merger of the former FATA districts remains incomplete, which he termed unconstitutional.

He added that despite the ongoing financial crisis, the provincial government is providing relief to the public, including a petrol subsidy for motorcycles and a farmers' package. He said the provincial government is also supporting victims of terrorism and natural disasters from its own resources, while the federal government has provided no financial assistance.