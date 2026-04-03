Big Surge In Gold Prices: What's The New Rate Per Tola?
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by PKR 2,915, bringing its value to PKR 420,406.
Also Read: Gold Prices Drop Sharply: What's the New Rate Per Tola?
It is worth noting that yesterday, the price of gold per tola had decreased by PKR 7,100, but today the market saw another upward trend.
Analysts say that fluctuations in global gold prices and domestic economic factors are the main reasons for this increase.
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