Chatgpt's Market Share In Azerbaijan Declines For Fourth Consecutive Month
In March 2026, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT held a 78.44% market share across all platforms in Azerbaijan, according to the latest info by Statcounter, AzerNEWS reports.
This represents a decline of 4.65 percentage points compared to February, marking the fourth consecutive month of losses and a total decrease of 16.5% since December 2025.
The gap is gradually closing as competitors gain traction. Google Gemini, now in second place, increased its market share by 3 percentage points to 14.62%, while Perplexity rose slightly to 2.92%. Claude, in fourth place, dropped to 2.25%, down 1.38 percentage points, and Microsoft Copilot rounded out the top five at 1.77%, up 0.14 percentage points.
Breaking it down by device:
-
Desktop: ChatGPT – 78.84% (-4.43 pp); Google Gemini – 13.37%
(+2.41 pp); Perplexity – 3.43% (+0.41 pp); Claude – 2.57% (+1.59
pp); Microsoft Copilot – 1.79% (-0.02 pp).
Mobile: ChatGPT – 75.83% (-5.90 pp); Google Gemini – 22.08%
(+5.33 pp); Microsoft Copilot – 1.67% (+1.16 pp); Claude – 0.42%
(from 0%).
Tablet: ChatGPT maintained a full 100% share, unchanged from
February.
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