Kitchen Gardening: How To Grow Black Pepper Plant At Home

Black pepper is a super expensive spice, selling for ₹1800-2000 per kilo in the market. But guess what? You can easily grow this at home! It's a vine plant that, with the right care, can be grown easily in a pot.

Yes, bilkul! You can easily grow the black pepper plant at home. It's a climber. Just get a small plant from a nursery or you can even grow it from seeds.

To plant black pepper, first take a 12 to 16-inch pot. Make sure it has a drainage hole at the bottom. Now, prepare a good, well-draining soil mix: 40% garden soil, 30% cow dung manure, 20% sand, and 10% cocopeat.To sow the seeds, take good quality peppercorns or just plant a small sapling from a nursery. If using seeds, soak them for 4-5 hours. Then, sow them 1 inch deep in the soil. Give it a little water and keep the pot in a spot with partial sun or shade.The black pepper plant is a vine. So, you need to give it support with a stick, a net, or a wooden pole so it can climb upwards. Keep its soil slightly moist, but don't let water collect. Water it only 2-3 times a week and add organic fertiliser every 2-3 months.The best season to plant black pepper is when it's warm and humid. This means you can plant it in March or April. The plant needs a temperature between 20 to 35 degrees Celsius to grow well.The black pepper plant starts bearing fruit in about 2 to 3 years. At first, the peppercorns are green. They turn into black pepper once they dry out. You can then pluck these peppercorns and use them in your masalas or food.