Another India-Bound LPG Tanker Crosses Hormuz Amid Middle East Tensions, Boosts Supply Hopes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) An India-bound LPG tanker has begun its journey through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief to concerns over energy supplies amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The vessel, Green Salvi, is carrying more than 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and is expected to exit the narrow waterway by early morning, according to the sources.

The shipment is likely to play an important role in supporting India's domestic cooking gas supply at a time when global energy routes remain under stress.

Sources said the tanker is not sailing alone. It is leading a convoy of three Indian LPG carriers moving through the Strait, making it the seventh India-bound vessel to cross the chokepoint since the conflict in the region began.

The safe passage of these vessels comes after clearance from Iran, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy facilitating their transit.

The ships have been designated as belonging to a“friendly nation,” following coordination through diplomatic channels between Tehran and New Delhi.

According to sources, the tanker is currently taking a southern route closer to the coast of Oman.

This path has been increasingly used by vessels seeking safer transit, as it avoids the northern lane that typically falls under tighter Iranian control.

Two other Indian LPG carriers are also expected to pass through the Strait in the coming hours. So far, no untoward incidents have been reported, and all vessels are likely to continue their journey towards Indian ports once they clear the region.

The development comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began after joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28.

The tensions have disrupted global energy supply chains and raised concerns for countries like India that depend heavily on oil and gas imports from the Gulf region.