Israeli Strike Hits Building Connected to Iran’s Assembly of Experts
(MENAFN) A structure associated with Iran’s powerful Assembly of Experts came under attack on Tuesday in what was described as an "Israeli strike," according to reports from Iranian and Israeli media outlets.
As stated by reports, Iran’s state broadcaster indicated that an older facility belonging to the Assembly of Experts in the city of Qom was struck during joint US-Israeli air operations.
Additional coverage from semi-official sources clarified that the targeted site was an outdated auxiliary building and not the main venue used for formal sessions.
According to reports, a senior Israeli official speaking to a public broadcaster said the military operation targeted Iran's Council of Experts “while they were convening to choose a new supreme leader.”
There have been no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities linked to the strike.
The Assembly of Experts, a prominent institution composed of senior jurists and clerics, holds the constitutional authority to appoint Iran’s top political and religious figure.
Earlier, Tehran confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several high-ranking officials, was killed in Israeli and US strikes carried out against the country.
Regional tensions have intensified sharply since Saturday, when the United States and Israel launched a wide-ranging military campaign against Iran that left nearly 800 people dead.
In retaliation, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks aimed at Israeli territory and at Gulf states hosting American military assets, further widening the scope of the confrontation.
